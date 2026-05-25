Dame Joan Collins Reveals Secret to Maintaining Her Youthful Looks for 45 Years

The 93-year-old Hollywood star credits her favourable genetics, inherited from her parents, for her longevity. She also revealed that her parents gave her and her sister supplements when they were growing up, which she believes contributed to her good health.

Dame Joan Collins , 93, has revealed her secret to maintaining her youthful looks for 45 years. The Hollywood star, who shot to international fame as the scheming Alexis Colby in Dynasty, stunned fans with her dazzling appearance at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.

In a new interview, the acting legend credited her favourable genetics, inherited from her parents, for her longevity. She also revealed that her parents gave her and her sister supplements when they were growing up, which she believes contributed to her good health. Collins, who insists she doesn't follow any fad diets or regimented health routines, said that she just believes in healthy living. She gets eight hours of sleep, exercises, and doesn't eat junk food.

Even when it comes to her mental wellbeing, Collins said that she's never had any reason to think about it as she has 'perfect' mental health, thanks to her happy childhood, lack of substance abuse, and prioritising her loved ones. Collins has been a strong proponent of the mantra that prevention is better than cure and won't hesitate to see a doctor for any minor ailment.

She also pointed out that health and fitness is something you must work to maintain and any bout of serious illness or injury could derail everything. Collins has always been resolute in her unwillingness to go under the knife, saying that she does not believe in what they call 'tweakments'. She has never had plastic surgery and believes that her youthful looks are a result of her natural ageing process.

Collins has defiantly hit back at accusations that her youthful looks were the result of surgery, insisting she is ageing naturally and that she is 'appalled' by her fellow stars who have indulged. In recent years, she has refuted plastic surgery speculation, saying that she has not had Botox, tweakments, or fat injections.

Collins believes that her age-defying skin is down to her practice of always sleeping on her back and making sure to wear SPF and keep her face out of the sun to prevent damage from UV rays. Collins' secret to maintaining her youthful looks has paid off, as she revealed that after being cast as Wallis Simpson in upcoming biopic, My Duchess, she underwent a medical test for insurance purposes and proudly relayed: 'They told me I was more healthy than any of the other cast!





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Dame Joan Collins Youthful Looks Favourable Genetics Healthy Living Prevention Is Better Than Cure

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