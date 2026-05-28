The art dealer's 13-year relationship with the Dynasty star was a tumultuous one, with Hurlstone often finding fault in Collins' looks and mannerisms.

Dame Joan Collins ' former lover Robin Hurlstone has passed away at the age of unknown, leaving behind a legacy of his sharp tongue and impeccable taste.

The art dealer's 13-year relationship with the Dynasty star was a tumultuous one, with Hurlstone often finding fault in Collins' looks and mannerisms. Despite their split in 2001, the pair remained friends and were often spotted together in public. Collins has fondly remembered Hurlstone's eye for aesthetics and his ability to spot a 'hideous' piece of art.

In her memoirs, she wrote about their countless hours spent exploring antique shops in search of the perfect furnishings and pictures for her London flat. However, their romance was not without its challenges, and Collins has recalled instances where Hurlstone would make cutting comments about her appearance.

Meanwhile, Ellie Bamber and Sir Derek Jacobi have been praised for their chemistry in their new film Moss & Freud, which tells the story of the close bond between Kate Moss and Lucian Freud. The pair, who have a 58-year age gap, say their on-screen chemistry was 'immediate' and that they enjoyed spending time together off-screen.

In other news, The Travellers Club in London's Pall Mall has temporarily relaxed its rule requiring members and guests to wear jackets at all times, due to the high temperatures and humidity. The club, which includes King Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh as members, has informed its members that they may remove their jackets in Carlton Garden, but not those wearing short-sleeved shirts.

Actor Sir David Jason has revealed that he chose his stage name because his birth name, David White, was already registered with Equity. Jason has said that he was inspired by the film Jason And The Argonauts, which he saw at school. Former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has spoken out about the meagre packed lunches she received from her mother as a child, describing them as 'absolute s***'.

Whittaker has said that she was often given cheese and onion crisps sandwiched between two slices of white bread, and that her mother is not a cook. Barry Keoghan has been praised for his fearless commitment to his latest role in the film Butterfly Jam, which had its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Irish actor, 33, stars alongside Riley Keough in the English-language debut of award-winning Russian director Kantemir Balagov





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dame Joan Collins Robin Hurlstone Ellie Bamber Sir Derek Jacobi The Travellers Club Sir David Jason Jodie Whittaker Barry Keoghan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accused of backing Susan Collins, a Democrat fires backJake Auchincloss' remarks on Maine's U.S. Senate race drew criticism from his fellow Democrats.

Read more »

Massachusetts Congressman Slammed for 'Endorsing' Collins Over Populist Oyster Farmer PlatnerMassachusetts congressman John Auchincloss was criticized for opposing populist oyster farmer Graham Platner and supporting Republican Senator Susan Collins in a crucial Maine race, which was seen as an endorsement of Collins' victory.

Read more »

Phil Collins: I've Got to Go Back Down into My Studio Despite RetirementPhil Collins, the Genesis frontman, revealed that he has a lot of lyrical ideas written down and mused about making new music despite retiring. He also mentioned that he is healthier now than he has been for quite a while but cannot see himself back on tour.

Read more »

Auchincloss denies backing Collins over Platner in Maine raceAuchincloss dug his heels in to oppose Planter's bid, saying if it were him, 'I'd vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary.'

Read more »