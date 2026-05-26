Dame Jilly Cooper's legacy lives on through her works and the many fans who loved her writing

Dame Jilly Cooper, the author of the best-selling novel Rivals, died unexpectedly last October, aged 88, after suffering injuries from a fall at home. The Disney+ show, which stars Danny Dyer, David Tennant, and Emily Atack, is based on the best-selling novel written by Dame Jilly who died unexpectedly last October, aged 88, after suffering injuries from a fall at home.

Dame Jilly Cooper , the author of the best-selling novel Rivals , died unexpectedly last October, aged 88, after suffering injuries from a fall at home. The Disney+ show, which stars Danny Dyer, David Tennant, and Emily Atack, is based on the best-selling novel written by Dame Jilly who died unexpectedly last October, aged 88, after suffering injuries from a fall at home.

Now, an executive producer on the show has said Dame Jilly had dished out one memorable piece of criticism on set, 'stop making my macho men cry all the time.

' Set in the 1980s, with the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, Rivals follows the high-stakes world of British television as careers, marriages and reputations hang by a thread when professional and personal lives collide. Dame Jilly Cooper scolded the team behind Rivals and told them to stop making her 'macho men' cry on screen; pictured March 2025 The Disney+ show, which stars Danny Dyer and David Tennant, is based on the best-selling novel written by Dame Jilly who died unexpectedly last October, aged 88 Dame Jilly was an active part of its production and served as an executive producer.

Dame Jilly's daughter believes her mother had fallen down the stairs as a 'trail of blood' was found in that area of her home where she lived after the death of her husband Leo in 2013. She was rushed to hospital where a CT scan revealed she had suffered a 'catastrophic' skull fracture. Doctors heartbreakingly informed her family it was 'likely a terminal event' and she was made comfortable.

The author's condition deteriorated overnight and she died following morning in hospital surrounded by loved ones. The undisputed queen of the 'bonkbuster' sold more than 11 million books in the UK alone during her prolific career as one of Britain’s most-popular female writers. The author is estimated to have left behind a staggering £1million fortune, the Daily Mail revealed. Her best-selling romps portraying the scandals, betrayals and fabulous lifestyles of the horse-loving country set earned her in excess of £25million.

Dame Jilly's work reached a new generation of fans after Rivals - one of her biggest-selling books - was turned into a smash hit Disney+ series. Queen Camilla was among those who paid tribute following Dame Jilly's death. The pair first met when Queen Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles who is said to have been one of the inspirations for rakish aristocrat Rupert Campbell-Black - the central character in the chronicles.

In a touching message, she remembered a woman whom she described as a 'wonderfully witty and compassionate friend'. Her Majesty said: 'Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime, but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades. Dame Jilly Cooper's legacy lives on through her works and the many fans who loved her writing.

The impact of Dame Jilly's demise has sent shockwaves through the literary world, leaving behind countless memories of her writing and influence





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Dame Jilly Cooper Rivals Disney+ Series Horse-Loving Country Set Bonkbuster £1 Million Fortune £25 Million Queen Camilla Rakish Aristocrat Rupert Campbell-Black Literary World Best-Selling Novels

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