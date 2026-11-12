Dame Helen Mirren Reveals Health Shift Ahead of A Talent for Murder Premiere

Dame Helen Mirren discusses her transition from military fitness to yoga ahead of the A Talent for Murder premiere in London, alongside details on the film's plot and her stylish appearance.

Dame Helen Mirren turned heads on Thursday evening in London as she attended the premiere of her latest thriller, A Talent for Murder. The acclaimed actress, 81, arrived at Picturehouse Central wearing a striking vibrant red coat that cinched at the waist with a coordinated chunky belt. She paired the statement jacket with a long black pleated skirt, black leather gloves, and matching leather boots while carrying a coordinating handbag. Mirren completed her elegant look with straight-styled bobbed locks, dazzling drop earrings, and a glamorous makeup palette.

Plot Details And Director Presence

Mirren starred alongside director Anton Corbijn on the red carpet for the film, which follows a mysterious young man from a New York publisher. In the story, this character is sent to Switzerland to persuade the renowned writer Patricia Highsmith, whom Mirren portrays, to write one final installment of the Ripley anthology. The event marked a significant moment for the production, bringing together the lead star and the filmmaker to celebrate the release of this psychological thriller at the central London venue.

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Transition From Military Fitness To Yoga

During the event, Mirren also shared insights into her current health routine, revealing a significant shift from her previous exercise habits. The Oscar-winning actress stated that she has abandoned her exhausting 12-minute military workout in favor of more relaxing yoga sessions. For years, Mirren championed the Royal Canadian Air Force military workout, known as the XBX Programme, which was originally developed for women in the 1950s. She previously swore by this regime as her secret to maintaining fitness and staying in shape during her sixties and beyond.

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History Of The XBX Exercise Regime

The XBX Programme that Mirren once followed consists of five exercises for men and ten for women, including push-ups, sit-ups, running on the spot, and arm circling. These movements are designed to work all muscle groups without the need for gym equipment, featuring targets to aim for as strength improves. Mirren first discussed this specific fitness plan publicly in 2014, explaining how she used it to stay fit while managing weight fluctuations. She admitted to being a classic yo-yo dieter who has always fluctuated by 10lb, noting that she was currently at the top end of that range and aiming to return to the bottom end.

New Daily Health Routine Explained

Despite her past dedication to the intense Royal Canadian Air Force exercises, Mirren explained that the previous regimen became too physically draining over time. She now dedicates only about ten to 15 minutes a day to yoga, describing it as a softer and more sustainable approach to her daily health. When she previously used the XBX Programme, she would return to it whenever she felt her fitness slipping, noting that she might not do it for months or years at a time. She described the military plan as something that gently gets you fit, claiming that two weeks of consistent exercise could build enough confidence to try gym workouts.