Dame Helen Mirren Harassed by Pro-Palestine Activist in London

Dame Helen Mirren, an 80-year-old Oscar-winning actress, was accosted in the street by a pro-Palestine stranger who called her an evil Zionist bitch.

Dame Helen Mirren , an 80-year-old Oscar-winning actress, was accosted in the street by a pro-Palestine stranger who called her an evil Zionist bitch. The incident occurred in London as she walked along the street with her husband, Taylor Hackford.

Initially, Dame Helen Mirren appeared calm and polite, smiling as she greeted the man and asked if he was okay. However, the situation quickly escalated as the stranger launched into an abusive tirade over her support for Israel. He accused her of saying Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust and that she was happy the Palestinians' houses were gone.

The stranger also called her an evil Zionist bitch and told her and her husband to f*** off and leave them alone. Dame Helen Mirren has long been outspoken in her support for Israel and opposition to cultural boycotts against the country.

She has signed an open letter backing Israel's inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest and has portrayed several notable Jewish figures on screen, including Maria Altmann in Woman in Gold and former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in the 2023 film Golda. In a previous interview, Dame Helen Mirren stated that she believes in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and that Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity.

She also revealed that some people had attempted to persuade her not to take the role of Golda Meir because of Israel's controversial position on the world stage. Dame Helen Mirren defended her decision, saying that she had met extraordinary people in Israel and that there is a base of deep intelligence, thoughtfulness, commitment, and poetry in Israel that is very special.

The British actress first visited Israel in 1967, shortly after the Six-Day War, and has spoken out strongly against cultural boycotts of Israel, arguing that abandoning Israeli artists would be counterproductive. Despite her support for Israel's right to exist, Dame Helen Mirren has also indicated that she does not support every action of the Israeli government and has voiced concern over the country's political direction.

The Met Police are aware of the incident and are reviewing the footage to establish whether the victims would like to report the incident





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