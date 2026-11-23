West Lindsey Council warns historic RAF Scampton is deteriorating after the Home Office abandoned the migrant camp plan. The £60million project was halted by Labour ministers.

West Lindsey District Council has issued urgent warnings that the historic home of the Dambusters is falling into severe disrepair after the Labour Government abandoned its plan to convert the site into a migrant camp. RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the legendary base of No. 617 Squadron, has been left empty and boarded up since 2024. This status follows the ministerial reversal of a previous Conservative plan to use the airfield for asylum seekers.

Financial Losses and Structural Decay

Local officials report that the site has been neglected by the Home Office, leading to what councillors describe as a rapid deterioration of critical infrastructure. A total of £60million had already been spent on converting the airfield before the proposal was scrapped by Labour ministers in 2024. The Government argued that the site no longer offered value for money, yet failed to transfer responsibility for the physical condition of the buildings to a new owner immediately.

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Roger Patterson, a West Lindsey councillor, accused the Home Office of leaving the base to rot while the historic officers' mess crumbles. He noted that the building was originally intended to become a boutique hotel that would have created jobs and attracted visitors. Instead, the structure is suffering from serious water ingress, which the council has flagged as a threat to its long-term preservation.

Historical Significance and Heritage Concerns

The airfield is internationally recognized as the home of No. 617 Squadron, which launched the famous 1943 Dambusters raid during the Second World War. The officers' mess and four hangars are all Grade II listed structures, designated to protect their special historic interest. In 1943, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited the building to praise the crews who used bouncing bombs to breach the Möhne and Edersee dams as part of Operation Chastise.

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A group of 44 historians and veterans, including Sir Antony Beevor, Sir Max Hastings, Dan Snow, and Tracy Borman, previously signed a letter calling for Scampton to be saved for the nation. They emphasized that the site holds immense cultural value that cannot be replaced once lost. The council is now fearful that important buildings could suffer irreversible damage if the government does not intervene quickly to secure the site.

Local Reactions and Failed Redevelopment Plans

West Lindsey District Council had been ready to proceed with a £300million plan to transform the site into an aerospace and heritage centre. This proposal promised to create more than 1,000 jobs while preserving the rich heritage of the airfield. However, the Tory government requisitioned the base in 2022 using new emergency powers, halting the council's efforts before they could begin.

Local councillor Tom Smith, who lived at Scampton as a child when his father was based nearby, expressed deep personal concern over the situation. He stated that the runway needs maintenance and that the lack of a clear buyer is hindering the council's ability to protect heritage assets. Smith emphasized that they want to see good jobs come out of the site while ensuring its history is respected and protected.

Government Response and Future Uncertainty

The Home Office has stated that it is lining up a preferred new buyer to redevelop the base, though the identity of this buyer remains unknown. Roger Patterson accused the department of a lack of transparency and treating local people with contempt. He noted that the deal was supposed to have been announced in August and completed in November, but neither milestone has been met.

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A Home Office spokesman denied allegations that they are failing to protect historic structures. The spokesman insisted that a maintenance and monitoring regime remains in place across the site, including landscaping, regular inspections of listed buildings, and ongoing repairs to the listed hangars. Despite these assurances, the visible decay of the officers' mess and the lax security, which has allowed people to break into the control tower, suggest a disconnect between official reports and the reality on the ground.