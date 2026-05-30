Damaged and scorched hair visibly restored to its former health after one use with TYPEBEA R•4 Intense Bond Repair Leave-In Treatment

The TYPEBEA R•4 Intense Bond Repair Leave-In Treatment has gained cult status for its ability to reverse damage and strengthen hair fast. It is a clinically proven bond-building treatment that visibly restores hair health after just one use.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Damaged and scorched hair is being visibly restored to its former health after just one use thanks to one clinically proven leave-in bond-building treatment .

A best-seller from Rita Ora's already iconic haircare brand, the TYPEBEA R•4 Intense Bond Repair Leave-In Treatment has gained cult status for its ability to reverse damage and strengthen hair fast – and we’ve got an exclusive discount code. TYPEBEA R•4 Intense Bond Repair Leave-In Treatment Dry, damaged, straw-like hair? Cue the R·4 Intense Repair Leave-In Treatment - a bond-repair treatment to visibly restore hair health after just one use.

The clinically backed bond-building mask activates in just three minutes for a seriously fast-acting intensive treatment that’s weightless in the hair, repairing it close to virgin state after a single use. Daily Mail readers can get 20 per cent off this best-selling formula with the code TBDM20 . This code expires June 5 2026.

£34.40 Shop ‹ Slide me › The result is hair that is visibly stronger, healthier and shinier, with broken bonds rebuilt, stronger strands and gorgeously soft and shiny tresses in a matter of moments Coined by users as a ‘godsend’ for reviving lacklustre hair, TYPEBEA’s R4 leave-in mask is redefining at-home haircare thanks to the clinically proven results that rival professional salon treatments. And now you can score a rare 20 per cent discount when you use code TBDM20 at checkout until June 5, bringing the price down to just £34.40.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share When it comes to repairing damaged hair, you want a formula that’ll act fast to recover your hair’s health. This leave-in treatment promises to revive damaged hair from the first use, and users can’t quite believe the effectiveness of the results.

‘My hair has never felt healthier,’ raved one impressed reviewer. ‘I am blown away with this product after just a couple of uses. My hair has honestly felt so glossy and the frizz is tamed! Can't wait to try the rest of this range!

’ Clinically proven for 80 per cent less breakage after one use, the bond-repair TYPEBEA leave-in treatment is the formula damaged strands need, working to boost shine, elasticity and overall hair health within just three minutes. Think of the treatment as reversing the clock on your damaged tresses, an intensive treatment that’s weightless on the hair but gets to work repairing your locks close to their virgin state Think of the treatment as reversing the clock on your damaged tresses, an intensive once-a-week treatment that’s weightless on the hair but gets to work repairing your locks close to their virgin state after a single use.

The impressive treatment has been formulated with a unique blend of three powerhouse complexes that take repair even deeper for visible results. Firstly, a blend of all three functional keratin proteins from NZ sheep’s wool help to repair broken disulphide bonds in the hair’s cortex for 80 per cent less breakage and 52 per cent stronger hair.

Then, to keep the hair protected, a powerhouse liposomal antioxidant trio prevents damage from UV, pollution, heat styling and colour to prevent split ends, breakage and frizz. Shoppers are reversing the damages caused by heat and styling with the new TYPEBEA Repair line which delivers clinically proven results that rival professional salon treatments Finally, a unique complex of fruit extracts from 99.5 per cent natural origins deeply nourish to revive dull strands and boost shine by 44 per cent.

The result is hair that is visibly stronger, healthier and shinier, with broken bonds rebuilt, stronger strands and gorgeously soft and shiny tresses. Better still, activating in just three minutes without the need to rinse, salon-quality hair is easily achievable from home and in mere moments.

‘I honestly can’t believe how healthy my hair feels after only using this product a few times. ’ Wrote one impressed user.

‘I’ve been using my regular shampoo and then adding this in afterwards when out of the shower. ‘Even when air drying, my frizz is gone and there is an instant shine and softness! Well worth the money! ’ Score this best-selling formula with a 20 per cent discount when you use code TBDM20 at checkout until June 5 2026.





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TYPEBEA R•4 Intense Bond Repair Leave-In Treat Bond-Building Treatment Reverse Damage Clinically Proven Results Weightless In The Hair Repair Close To Virgin State Unique Blend Of Three Powerhouse Complexes Potent Antioxidant Trio Fruit Extracts From 99.5 Per Cent Natural Orig Visibly Stronger Healthier And Shinier Stronger Strands Gorgeously Soft And Shiny Tresses Clinically Proven For 80 Per Cent Less Breakag Reverse The Clock On Damaged Tresses Weightless On The Hair Repairing Locks Close To Their Virgin State Activating In Just Three Minutes Without The N Salon-Quality Hair Is Easily Achievable From H

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