Is this the end?

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‘Damage’ in Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Marriage Could Reportedly Be ‘Start of Them Going Their Separate Ways’—Here’s if They’re ‘Ready to Throw in the Towel’Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Face More Financial News After Report He’s ‘Worn Out’ & ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ With HerCelebrity marriages are often complicated, and sometimes, they end for the strangest of reasons. It’s not just infidelity, but different schedules, priorities, and even a lack of commitment.have recently endured, the public starts to wonder about the state of their marriage.

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So, how are they doing? According to, the two “insist that their marriage is stronger than it’s ever been,” but fans “find that pretty hard to believe.

” Blake Lively Reportedly Making Major Career Change Amid Claims Ryan Reynolds Marriage Is ‘Struggling’—‘She’s Done’ Blake Lively Faces Fresh Negative News After Report ‘Struggling’ Ryan Reynolds Marriage Is an ‘Incredibly Difficult Period’ “They went through two years of legal warfare; their lives were completely consumed, and it wasn’t just Blake’s reputation that took a beating – Ryan got dragged into the mess too,” a source told the outlet.

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“They’re used to being one of Hollywood’s most popular couples, so to suddenly find themselves getting slammed from every direction was a huge shock. ”of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign about her. Things got very complicated, with matching lawsuits, and it reportedly even cost the actress her friendship with Taylor Swift.

“Then there’s the financial damage, which is potentially staggering when you add up the legal bills, lost opportunities and all the business deals that may have gone up in smoke,” the insider continued. “There was a lot of talk behind the scenes that Ryan and Blake weren’t seeing eye to eye about how to handle things, even though they worked very hard to put on a united front.

” “Now Blake’s on this mission to completely reinvent herself, and that does have a lot of people whispering that this could be the start of them going their separate ways. ”.

“Blake would still jump at a great movie role, but that’s not what she’s chasing right now,” one insider claimed. “Aside from getting into fashion, she’s also talking about becoming more involved in philanthropy on an international level. ”insists he’s got plenty on his plate.

“Ryan is certainly busy doing his own thing – he’s so invested in Wrexham . It seems like he’s constantly flying back to the UK, and he’s got a ton of film projects he’s working on. ” “He’s very focused on his own career, and he’s always encouraged anything Blake wants to do, so it’s not like he’s going to stand in her way of pursuing this dream,” added the source.

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“But all this networking and travelling will mean more time away from Ryan and the kids, and that’s something they’ll have to figure out. ” But does the fact that they’re focused on different things really spell doom for the marriage? They already weathered the worst of the storm, after all.

“The question is whether they can actually sustain their marriage if they’re both on such different paths,” the source said. “There’s no doubt they’ve been through an awful lot together and neither one is ready to throw in the towel, so the hope is that they can find a way to make this work. Blake certainly believes they can.

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