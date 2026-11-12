Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown Fighting New Injuries After Bills' Primetime Week 9 Win

The Buffalo Bills posted a 23-6 road win on Monday Night Football in Week 9, but it didn't come without a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectheading into the November 9 road game against the Minnesota Vikings, Brown and Kincaid remain on the injury report in Week 10 thanks to new problems. Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "That was a physical game on Monday night and we kinda knew that ," said Bills' head coachpractice in Orchard Park.

Also read Josh Allen, James Cook Combine to Make NFL Rushing History in Bills' Week 9 Win

"Right now it's really like, we're two days out of the game so we're walking today at practice. We're gonna have to kinda get a feel of where everybody is, and I'll have a better answer for you guys come Friday.

" Kincaid and Brown were listed as limited participants on the week's first official injury report with the ankle issues. The Bills are technically on a short week with a road game against the New York Jets set for Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills' primary pass-catching tight end went down early in the fourth quarter while blocking for wide receiver DJ Moore along the sideline.

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Kincaid left the game for a quick evaluation, and he returned with his ankle taped later on the same possession. With 8:12 remaining in the game, Kincaid snagged a short pass to convert a 3rd-and-3 in Vikings' territory.concerning the ribs/chest injury that popped up during the third quarter on October 18. He was a full participant for Buffalo's last two Week 9 practices, and he also ditched the red non-contact jersey.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs after making a catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter missing the November 1 game due to back issues, the fear was that Brown reaggravated the problem on Monday night against the Vikings. Although he appeared wincing in pain following a couple different plays throughout the night, his ankle, and not his back, was the culprit.

Brown apparently suffered the sprain during the Bills' second possession blocking for a James Cook carry.

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it.

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I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown played 77 snaps in the victory, sitting it only the final three kneel-downs by backup quarterback Kyle Allen. Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI.

Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.