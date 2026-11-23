Joel Uriegas Izaguirre arrested for murdering wife Norma Alicia Garza Espinoza on her birthday. Details on motive, arrest, and victim background in this Dallas crime report.

A man was arrested for the murder of a Texas woman who was fatally shot while driving on a Dallas freeway on her thirty-fifth birthday. Joel Uriegas Izaguirre was booked into jail on Sunday, November twenty-second, facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Norma Alicia Garza Espinoza, which occurred on November fifteenth. The victim was shot after being involved in a car crash on the C.F. Hawn Freeway in Dallas during the evening of November fifteenth, according to an initial statement from police.

Arrest Details and Jail Detention Status

Joel Uriegas Izaguirre, aged forty-eight, is currently held at the Lew Sterrett Jail on a murder charge. Court records indicate that he is also being detained on an immigration hold due to allegations of illegal immigration status. The timing of the killing, which took place on Norma Alicia Garza Espinoza's birthday as she traveled home to her four children, has drawn significant attention to the tragic nature of the crime. Police have not yet specified a detailed public motive for the shooting, but investigators have uncovered personal reasons provided by the suspect.

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Suspect Claimed Motive Involving New Romance

Texas authorities allege that Joel Uriegas Izaguirre told investigators he plotted the murder because he had met someone new at work and desired to start a relationship with her. According to police, the only obstacle preventing this new romance was his wife, Norma Alicia Garza Espinoza. The suspect reportedly sought a second chance at love, leading him to eliminate his spouse from his life. This alleged motive stands in stark contrast to the official stance of the Dallas Police Department, which has not released specific details regarding the cause of the killing in their preliminary reports.

Victim Identity and Professional Background

Norma Alicia Garza Espinoza, also referred to in reports as Gonzalez-Orduna, was twenty-nine years old at the time of her death. She worked as a company supervisor at Quality Sausage Company in West Dallas. On the evening she was killed, she was approximately ten minutes away from her house after finishing a shift at her workplace. She was traveling home to reunite with her family, including a baby who is only a few months old. The vehicle she was driving was involved in a collision on the C.F. Hawn Freeway before she was shot. She subsequently died from her injuries at a local hospital.

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Family Tributes and Community Impact

The victim's online obituary describes her as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose warm spirit touched everyone who knew her. She is survived by her mother, brother, sister, nephew, and her husband of more than two years, Luis Enriquez Gonzalez. Stephanie Britton, speaking on behalf of the family, emphasized that the victim was on her way home to see her babies. Britton noted that the family is heartbroken by this loss and finds it difficult to articulate how deeply Stephanie will be missed. The husband and four children are now facing an unimaginable void in their lives.

Unrelated Case and Ongoing Legal Procedures

While this investigation focuses on the Dallas incident, it is noted that a separate murder case involves Jose Romero, aged forty-three, who was charged with killing his wife Yanira Marin de Romero on May second in Harris County. Sheriff's offices in Harris County stated that Romero shot his wife because she did not take his back pain seriously. This unrelated case highlights a broader pattern of domestic violence incidents in the region, though it is not connected to the current arrest in Dallas. The legal proceedings for Joel Uriegas Izaguirre continue as he remains held at the Lew Sterrett Jail pending further judicial actions and immigration hearings.