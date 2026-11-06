Dallas Wings Reunites Bueckers and Fudd After Relationship Announcement

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers confirms her romantic relationship with teammate Azzi Fudd following their breakup. The WNBA duo emphasizes professionalism and unity while addressing public scrutiny.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and teammate Azzi Fudd have officially confirmed their romantic relationship, marking a new chapter for the WNBA franchise. The announcement occurred during an interview with WAG Talk at a WNBA All-Star event on Thursday, July 17, where Bueckers, then 23, verified the status of her connection with Fudd, who is also 23 and serves as a guard for the Wings. This revelation addresses long-standing speculation surrounding the two former UConn teammates since Fudd was selected as the number one pick in the WNBA Draft.

Relationship Timeline and Official Confirmation

The Dallas Wings rookie answered trivia questions about her D-I girlfriend during the TikTok-shared interview, clarifying that the couple was not together prior to the draft selection. Bueckers explicitly rejected narratives suggesting Fudd was drafted because of their personal relationship, stating that such ideas should be dismissed. She emphasized that Fudd was selected due to her merit as an amazing basketball player and human being, not because of any external influence.

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This confirmation follows a period of public uncertainty regarding the pair's status. Bueckers, now 24, had previously hinted at the nature of their bond during interviews in June, but the July 17 statement provided the definitive clarification needed to quell rumors. The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of Bueckers being drafted by the Wings, a franchise that recently reconnected the once inseparable pair by drafting Fudd.

Professionalism Amidst Public Scrutiny

Bueckers and Fudd jointly addressed the intense media attention and negative commentary surrounding their relationship and personal history. The Dallas Wings guard assured fans that being teammates does not pose a challenge to their professional standing or their personal bond. They stressed that they remain best friends and that their friendship transcends their romantic involvement, ensuring that the workplace remains a professional environment.

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Fudd had previously discussed the end of their romantic relationship, noting that it occurred sometime in 2025 after going public in July. She remarked that sometimes people are at different points in their lives, requiring different seasons of growth. Despite this, she insisted that they continue to support each other as great friends and teammates, urging the public to stop overanalyzing their personal dynamics.

Addressing Online Hate and Negative Narratives

Bueckers took a firm stance against the hate and negativity she claimed was directed toward her, Fudd, and their wider circle. She asked supporters to consider why they would hate on teammates, friends, and family, stating that she and Fudd do not associate with or condone such behavior. The duo highlighted that they have seen crazy things said about them and want to shut down any narrative that lifts them up by putting others down.

Fudd agreed, declaring this to be the final time they would discuss their breakup on a public platform. She emphasized that they still care about each other and want the best for one another, regardless of their relationship status. Both players urged fans to put aside negative things and focus on their careers, reinforcing their commitment to basketball and mutual respect.

Support for Caitlin Clark and Team Unity

Beyond their personal announcement, Bueckers used the platform to express support for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who faces immense media scrutiny. Bueckers praised Clark for handling the pressure with grace, noting the expectation placed on her to perform every night. This gesture highlighted the solidarity within the WNBA community, showing that players support each other amidst the growing spotlight on the league.

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The reunion of Bueckers and Fudd on the Dallas Wings roster is seen as a significant moment for the struggling franchise. By bringing together two highly talented guards with a strong chemistry from their college days, the team hopes to capitalize on their combined skills. The players' public message of unity and professionalism aims to shift the focus from gossip to their athletic performance and team goals.