Dallas Weather: Warm Wednesday in NTX ahead of weekend rain chances

North Texas will hit near 80 degrees Wednesday before two dry cold fronts drop temperatures heading into the weekend.

North Texas will hit near 80 degrees Wednesday before two dry cold fronts drop temperatures heading into the weekend. A second front arrives Friday, keeping highs near 70 degrees before cooling further into the low-to-mid 60s on Sunday.

Rain chances rise to at least 50% Sunday, though exact rainfall totals and when skies will clear next week remain unknown. A dry cold front moves across North Texas on Wednesday, but temperatures will still climb near 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies before cooler air settles into the region.

Also read Warm, dry weather in store for San Diego County this week

A secondary cold front arrives early Friday to reinforce the chillier trend just in time for the weekend, while incoming weather disturbances bring increasing cloud cover and widespread rain chances by Sunday. Temperatures peak near 79 to 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon with northwesterly winds developing behind the initial dry cold front. Patchy dense fog impacted morning travel in low-lying areas such as Denton, Mineral Wells, and Bowie, where visibility dropped to a quarter of a mile.

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Clear skies and light winds allow morning temperatures Thursday to dip into the mid-to-upper 40s in outlying spots and lower 50s across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Thursday afternoon rebounds into the mid-70s. A reinforcing cold front arrives early Friday, holding daytime highs near 70 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Saturday remains quiet through the afternoon and evening hours, with the best daytime rain chances staying well to the south.

Veterans Day events through the remainder of the workweek will have nice conditions with lots of sunshine. Clouds continue to roll in throughout Saturday, followed by scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder late Saturday night into Sunday. While the region dries out early next week, lingering clouds and cooler air will keep temperatures suppressed across North Texas.