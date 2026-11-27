North Texas residents will see a brief weekend warm-up into the 70s before a gusty cold front drops temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday.

North Texas starts Friday morning in the 20s and 30s before warming to a high of 66 degrees and reaching the 70s on Saturday. A cold front arrives Sunday morning, flipping winds to the north with isolated gusts up to 35 to 40 mph and dropping afternoon highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weekend remains dry, leaving the area with a rainfall deficit of nearly 6.5 inches for the year ahead of the next rain chance late next week. North Texas residents will see a brief weekend warm-up into the 70s before a gusty cold front drops temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday. Early shoppers bundled up Friday morning as clear skies and calm winds brought efficient cooling across the area.

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Temperatures sat in the 20s and 30s area-wide, with Lake Ray Roberts at 26 degrees and Cedar Creek right at freezing at 32 degrees. Friday marks the start of a brief warming trend, with a forecast high of 66 degrees and breezy winds of 10 to 15 mph. It will also likely be the last morning below freezing for the next several days.