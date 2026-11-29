Strong winds up to 61 mph swept North Texas Sunday morning behind a cold front, keeping DFW breezy near 59 degrees before a midweek warmup into the 70s and widespread rain Thursday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in place from 12am-12pm Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable Sunday afternoon in the upper-50s. Strong winds swept across North Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting wind advisories with gusts topping 60 mph in some areas.

Breezy northwest winds will persist Sunday afternoon with highs near 59 degrees before a midweek warming trend pushes temperatures into the 70s. An approaching storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to the region on Thursday before clearing out by Friday morning. Strong winds swept across North Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting wind advisories across much of the state as gusts topped 60 mph in some areas.

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Wichita Falls recorded a maximum gust of 61 mph, while Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport clocked a 40 mph gust, with most of the region seeing peak gusts in the low to mid-40s. Advisories in the Texas Panhandle expired earlier in the day as the front pushed south and east, and North Texas advisories were set to expire at noon Sunday.