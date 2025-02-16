Dallas Stars Defenseman Thomas Harley Replaces Cale Makar on Canada's 4 Nations Team

Thomas Harley, a defenseman for the Dallas Stars, has been called up to Canada's 4 Nations team to replace Cale Makar, who is currently battling an illness. Harley will make his debut in a crucial match against the United States.

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has been called up to Canada 's 4 Nations team as a standby defenseman and will step in for Cale Makar against the United States . Makar is currently dealing with an illness. Harley, 23, was initially a standby player and couldn't participate in team meetings or official skates. However, with Makar's absence, Harley will get his chance to play in the highly anticipated matchup between Canada and the United States .

Harley has been a key player for the Stars this season, recording 9 goals and 20 assists in 53 games. He also brings valuable international experience to the team, having played for Canada at various junior levels, including the U17 and U18 teams, as well as the 2021 World Juniors. He was warmly welcomed by the team as he joined them on the ice near the end of Canada's morning skate, while Makar participated in the session





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thomas Harley Dallas Stars Canada 4 Nations Cale Makar United States Hockey Injury Replacement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Harley Quinn’ Just Wasted One of Its Best Ideas From Season 4Harley, Ivy, Bane, Frank, King Shark, and Clayface in the poster for Harley Quinn Season 5

Read more »

Harley Quinn Season 5, Episode 5 Review: A Murder Mystery With Irreverent DC Characters Is As Much Fun As It SoundsRed X walking towards Harley with a knife in Harley Quinn season 5

Read more »

Canada Calls Up Thomas Harley as Injury Concerns Loom Ahead of US ShowdownTeam Canada has received permission to add Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to their roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. This move comes after Shea Theodore was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to an upper-body injury, and with Cale Makar being sidelined by illness. Harley's involvement will hinge on Makar's availability.

Read more »

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes: Win Tickets to a Dallas Mavericks Game!This sweepstakes offers one lucky winner two tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024. No purchase necessary. The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years or older. Employees of Dallas Observer, Live Nation, and related companies are not eligible.

Read more »

Dallas shooting: Man killed in Red Bird area, Dallas police sayPolice say DeElvin Smith died in the 4300 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

Read more »

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes - 2 Tickets to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024!Enter to win 2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024! No purchase is necessary to enter. This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and all US territories). See official rules for eligibility, entry methods, and prize details.

Read more »