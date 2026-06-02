Dallas Stars Announce Plans for New $1 Billion Arena and Entertainment District in Plano

The Dallas Stars have signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Plano to build a new arena at The Shops at Willow Bend, a move that follows the Mavericks' announcement to leave the American Airlines Center. The proposed $1 billion project requires city council approval and comes amid ongoing legal disputes between the two AAC tenants.

The Dallas Stars have announced plans to construct a new arena and entertainment district in Plano , Texas, marking a significant shift for the NHL franchise.

The team has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with the City of Plano to develop the site at The Shops at Willow Bend, a major mall located off W. Park Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway, approximately 17 miles north of their current home at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. The proposal envisions a comprehensive mixed-use complex that would include "sports, entertainment, retail, dining and public gathering spaces anchored by a future Dallas Stars arena," according to a team press release.

This potential $1 billion project, which was first hinted at when Plano submitted a formal letter of intent in February for a 75-acre parcel, now moves toward a critical public hearing before the Plano City Council scheduled for June 8. Plano Mayor John Muns expressed encouragement, stating the city has a reputation for welcoming world-class partners and that the Stars are an iconic North Texas organization. Team owner Tom Gaglardi called the project a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for the franchise.

The venue's location would be a substantial commute from the current arena, with Google Maps estimating a 20-minute drive during non-peak hours. The mall is owned by real estate investment firm Centennial, which deferred to the Stars' statement. This development follows a pattern of North Texas sports franchises looking beyond downtown Dallas for new facilities.

Just one day prior, the Dallas Mavericks, who share the American Airlines Center with the Stars, announced their own intention to build a new arena and entertainment district. The Mavericks plan to purchase a 104-acre lot at the former Valley View Mall site in Far North Dallas, representing the first time the team would locate outside of downtown in franchise history. The Mavericks' decision came after they reportedly considered a different site near Dallas City Hall.

The near-simultaneous announcements underscore longstanding tensions between the two American Airlines Center tenants. Their relationship has been fraught with legal disputes. In October 2025, the Mavericks sued the Stars, alleging the hockey team breached its contract when it moved its corporate headquarters to Frisco. The Stars responded with a countersuit, labeling the Mavericks' actions a "hostile takeover" attempt and noting that their executive offices remain in Dallas.

Last month, a Dallas business court ruled in favor of the Mavericks, granting them the right to buy out the Stars' ownership stake in the arena and assume full control. The Stars have since appealed that decision. The impact of both teams' announced moves on this ongoing litigation remains uncertain.

A statement from Dallas City Councilman Chad West indicated the city is not prepared to simply let the Stars leave without a fight, noting that Dallas must work toward a solution that makes staying "a win for the franchise and its fans.

" The dual departures would leave the American Airlines Center without its primary tenants upon the expiration of their leases in 2031, fundamentally altering the landscape of downtown Dallas's sports and entertainment district and raising questions about the future of the venue itself. The push by both teams for new, modern facilities and their own dedicated entertainment complexes highlights a broader trend in professional sports toward destination developments that aim to maximize year-round revenue from non-game events, retail, and dining.

For Plano and the Far North Dallas site, the proposals represent massive economic development opportunities but also entail significant community planning challenges regarding traffic, infrastructure, and integration with existing neighborhoods





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