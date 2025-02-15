Dallas Restaurant Scene Sees Valentine's Day Rush and Notable Moves

This article explores the Valentine's Day dining scene in Dallas, offering tips for securing reservations and highlighting notable restaurant closures and openings.

Valentine's Day is approaching fast, and if you haven't made restaurant reservations yet, you might want to start thinking outside the box. With this holiday being one of the busiest for restaurants, securing a table at your preferred spot can be challenging, especially for those looking to celebrate on Friday. If a reservation on Valentine's Day itself seems out of reach, consider celebrating over the weekend or even on Monday.

This year, we opted to dine a couple of days before Valentine's Day, hoping for a slightly more relaxed restaurant experience. We chose Catch, a new seafood restaurant in Uptown Dallas, and highly recommend it for a lovely evening out. It offered a pleasant ambiance and delicious food.Besides the hustle and bustle of Valentine's Day celebrations, there's news in the Dallas restaurant scene. Bugatti, an Italian restaurant with a history spanning 45 years in Dallas, has moved to a new location. After closing near Love Field Airport in 2023, it has reopened at Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch, a development at the intersection of Interstate 635 and Interstate 35E. Meanwhile, a beloved sandwich shop has bid farewell to one of its locations. The shop, known for its submarine sandwiches near Beltline and the Dallas North Tollway since 1981, operated as the first tenant in what was then Prestonwood Town Center mall. Tables and chairs from the Addison location, many etched with the initials of loyal Dallas customers, will be auctioned off on Valentine's Day.





