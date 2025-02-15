Dallas Restaurant Closures, Provocative Drinks, and Luka-Inspired Beer: A Week of Local Buzz

This week, the Dallas food and drink scene witnessed a mix of excitement and sadness. While a beloved gastropub, The Meddlesome Moth, announced its closure due to rising rent costs, a young Dallas entrepreneur launched a daring new beverage, 'Not Beer,' causing a stir. Adding to the local buzz, a brewery released a beer titled 'Sell the Team,' seemingly inspired by the recent Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

but the more complicated answer is that this Dallas restaurant might get priced out of attractive Dallas real estate by restaurant companies from Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, who are willing to pay more to be in the Dallas Design District than local folks. The Dallas neighborhood is becoming really vibrant. After rent price went up on the Meddlesome Moth, and the owner said he just can’t afford it.The Meddlesome Moth opened 15 years ago in the Dallas Design District, back when it was not a restaurant destination. It’s a gastropub with a menu centered around dishes that pair well with beer. It's also popular at brunch. And there’s a lot of really interesting art on the walls. If you haven't been, there's still time -- it's staying open until late May. So not only can you go once before it closes, but superfans can go lots of times. I've heard from many of those superfans, and they're making plans.It's one of the most provocative beverages on the market.'Not Beer' is the name of the drink and a young Dallas entrepreneur created it.The can looks like a beer. It looks like it would be fun to drink at a party, and it might even seem a little risky to drink during a Zoom call at work. You can read more aboutI cannot count the number of drink specials that sprung up this week at North Texas bars and restaurants. Maybe we're driven to drink! My colleague Claire Ballor wrote a couple of interesting Luca stories.. The beer is called Sell the Team and they explain it as – quote – “This beer pairs well with our despair and confusion.





