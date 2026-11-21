The world champion of UNO resides is a Dallas resident who just took home $50,000 for winning the game's biggest prize.

Dallas resident Romario Beckford has been crowned the 2026 UNO Champion, taking home $50,000 after outlasting competitors from across the globe in the UNO Championship Series tournament.

Romario Beckford, a Dallas resident, was crowned the 2026 UNO Champion after outlasting contestants from around the world in the Uno Championship Series tournament. Beckford has been playing UNO for 2 years as a daily hobby, and advanced through three rounds of the final competition to claim a $50,000 grand prize. He wouldn't tell FOX 4's Lauren Pryzbyl his winning strategy. We do know his winning card in the tournament was a red skip card.

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The world champion of UNO resides is a Dallas resident who just took home $50,000 for winning the game's biggest prize. Romario Beckford was crowned the 2026 UNO Champion on November 10 after he won the UNO Championship Series Tournament in Los Angeles. Beckford is originally from Jamaica, but currently lives in Dallas. He defeated contestants from around the world in the three-round final competition to take home the grand prize of $50,000.

The event featured several rounds of qualifiers in Kissimmee, Chicago, and El Segundo, as well as digital qualifiers through the UNO! Mobile app. Beckford tells FOX 4's Lauren Pryzbyl he has been playing UNO every day on the UNO! Mobile app for around two years.

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He initially began playing as a way to connect with his family. He says his luck is around 50/50 when playing online. His strategy, though?

"I can't tell you that," Beckford laughed. As far as the prize money goes, he wouldn't give many details on what he plans on spending it on. Information in this story comes from the Mattel UNO Championship Series Tournament and an interview with Romario Beckford.