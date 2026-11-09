Dallas public defender’s chief investigator charged with wife’s murder after bloody apartment discovery

Jimmy Spurger Jr., a Dallas County capital murder investigator, is accused of stabbing his wife Maria just days after filing divorce papers.

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A Texas investigator who spent years working on capital murder cases is now accused of killing his wife of roughly 35 years, less than two weeks after filing for divorce. Jimmy Spurger Jr., 54, the chief investigator for the Dallas County Public Defender’s Office, faces a first-degree felony murder charge after his wife, Maria Spurger, was found stabbed to death inside their downtown Dallas apartment Friday night.

Emergency crews found Maria on a couch with a knife in her neck and her husband sitting on a bed in another room, covered in blood, according to an arrest affidavit obtainedOct. 26, less than two weeks before the killing, according to Dallas County court records. The case was still open, with a Nov. 3 entry indicating Maria had not been served with the divorce papers.

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Jimmy Spurger Jr., chief investigator for the Dallas County Public Defender’s Office, is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife, Maria Spurger. Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said Sunday that he had ordered Spurger suspended and his access revoked.

"Upon notice of this tragic murder yesterday, I instructed Administration to place the employee on suspension and remove his access," Jenkins wrote on X. Firefighters received a welfare check call around 10:40 p.m. Friday and went to the couple’s apartment on North Akard Street, according to the affidavit. No one answered their repeated knocks. When firefighters forced the door open, they found furniture blocking the entrance. They moved it aside and found Maria unresponsive on the couch.

Spurger was sitting on a bed in the bedroom, but he did not answer when firefighters asked whether he was OK. Officers arrived around 11:13 p.m. and found Spurger covered in blood, with a small knife beside him. Several empty pill bottles covered in blood were in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. No one else was found inside.

Maria was pronounced dead at the apartment. Spurger was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, and investigators said they could not interview him because he may have taken multiple pills. RETIRED POLICE SERGEANT SHOOTS DEPUTY CHIEF WIFE AND THEIR DAUGHTER IN WEALTHY, COASTAL ENCLAVE HOMEHe spent more than 13 years with the office, primarily in its Capital Murder Division, where his work included examining evidence and interviewing witnesses.

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and crimes against people, according to the website. During his final decade in law enforcement, he supervised child abuse and family violence investigations for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APPwith a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.