Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest in Deep Ellum Shooting

Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify three people seen fleeing a fatal Halloween night shooting in Deep Ellum. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas.

Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying three persons of interest connected to one of three fatal shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. The three individuals were seen fleeing the shooting scene on Elm Street. Police say the shootings killed four people and sent more victims to the hospital.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and a third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

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Three Persons of Interest Sought on Elm Street

Dallas Police are seeking three people who were seen running from the Elm Street shooting scene in Deep Ellum. Investigators have released descriptions of all three individuals and are asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

Video from the scene shows a large crowd fleeing after hearing gunshots. The three persons of interest are seen running after the main group had already left the area. The first person is a Black male wearing a gray jacket, blue pants and white shoes.

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The second person is a Black female with pink hair who wears a white dress and runs beside the first person. The third person is a Black male seen running behind the first two, wearing a black coat with a brown fur liner and a mask pushed on top of his head.

Isaiah Boling Killed While Protecting Sister

Police say 20-year-old Isaiah Boling was shot and killed during the Elm Street shooting while defending his younger sister. Boling was unarmed when he was shot, according to the department.

Dallas Police Det. Cayce Shelton said Boling stepped in after someone grabbed his younger sister and addressed the situation as a big brother would. Shelton said a brief verbal altercation followed, and during that exchange another person pulled out a gun and fatally shot Boling. Shelton described the encounter as moving from disrespect toward his sister to Boling being killed.

Boling leaves behind two young children. His mother, Flora Perez, urged anyone with information about his death to come forward, saying that the family cannot save his life but can help get justice for him.

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Arrest Made in Main Street Shooting Case

Dallas police and federal authorities have announced an arrest in the Halloween night shootings in Deep Ellum, which killed four people and injured at least 15. One suspect connected to the shooting on Main Street has been taken into custody. The suspect is identified as David Yancy, who is alleged to be connected to that shooting.

According to police, Yancy turned himself in to authorities last week after seeing surveillance footage of himself on FOX 4's 'Trackdown'. Police have not indicated that Yancy has been charged in the Elm Street shooting, and the three persons of interest remain unidentified.

Shelton said the footage of the Elm Street group is clear enough that anyone who knows these individuals should recognize them and do the right thing. Anyone with information on the three persons of interest or any other Deep Ellum shooting from Halloween night is asked to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas with the Dallas Police Department.