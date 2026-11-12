Dallas Police Officers Sue Over Sexist Demotions Amid Grandberry Suspension Backlash

Two Dallas Police fugitive unit officers file suit alleging gender discrimination and demotion to semi-operational roles, citing a pattern of unequal treatment compared to male colleagues.

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleges that the Dallas Police Department engaged in discriminatory practices against female officers in its fugitive unit. The complaint names officers Leftwich and Howard as plaintiffs, claiming they were unfairly removed from high-risk apprehension duties and placed in semi-operational roles without valid justification.

Allegations of Gender-Based Demotion

The suit asserts that two female officers were unexpectedly stripped of their lead roles in high-risk cases after being downgraded to semi-operational status. Plaintiffs allege that male colleagues told them their demotions were due to their physical stature and because one officer was perceived as too nice to pull the trigger. These remarks created a hostile work environment that violated equal protection standards, according to the filing.

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Leftwich has served in the fugitive unit or its predecessor since 2022, earning a reputation as one of the strongest shooters in the group under oath. Howard, a veteran of 19 years with the department, holds 49 commendations and awards. Despite their extensive experience and performance records, neither officer received prior notice of performance deficiencies before March 2025.

Tactical Training Group Oversight Issues

The lawsuit details how Major Gerald Smalley, commander of the fugitive unit, approached the head of the tactical training group in January with personal concerns about specific unit members. The tactical training group was established by former Chief Eddie Garcia to set training standards and refine selection criteria, yet the department's internal affairs division found the group lacked set operating procedures.

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Under oath, the tactical training group commander admitted that a list classifying officers as fully operational, semi-operational, or administrative was created at Major Smalley's direction. This classification system effectively barred five female officers from their previous operational capacities, including one supervisor and four line officers who had previously held full operational status.

Contrast with Grandberry Suspension

Attorney JoDee Neil highlighted the disparity between the treatment of female officers and the recent suspension of Sgt. Daylon Grandberry. Grandberry received a 15-day suspension after borrowing a female officer's phone and sending himself an intimate recording. Police Chief Daniel Comeaux declined to impose harsher penalties, telling Grandberry it was his lucky day, a decision Comeaux later called a slap in the face to female officers.

While Grandberry retained his operational status with no downgrades, the female plaintiffs were humiliated and disrespected for zero good reason, Neil stated. The Dallas Police Association noted that female officers are often viewed as expendable and vulnerable to objectification by male supervisors without significant consequences, perpetuating a cycle of predatory behavior.

Department Response and Next Steps

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson declined to address the specific allegations, citing departmental policy against commenting on pending litigation. The suit seeks damages for lost overtime and compensation for the hostile work environment. It also names the department, officers of the tactical training group, and Major Smalley as defendants.

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The plaintiffs argue that despite Chief Comeaux's memo acknowledging insufficient documentation to remove officers from full duties, the department refused to rule that discrimination occurred. None of the male officers involved in the demotion process faced discipline, according to the suit, underscoring the systemic nature of the alleged misconduct within the tactical division.