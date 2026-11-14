Dallas Police Officers Sue Department Over Gender Discrimination Claims

Two female Dallas Police Department officers filed a federal lawsuit alleging gender discrimination after being removed from frontline duty. The suit cites biased comments from trainers and commands regarding their physical stature and temperament.

Two female officers of the Dallas Police Department have filed a federal lawsuit against their employer, alleging systemic gender discrimination that resulted in their removal from front-line field assignments. Officer Meredith Leftwich and Senior Corporal Kimberly Howard claim the department downgraded their operational status in 2025 based solely on their gender rather than their professional competence or physical capabilities.

Specific Allegations and Biased Comments

The federal complaint details specific instances where department trainers and commanding officers allegedly used gender-based stereotypes to justify demoting four female officers from the Fugitive Unit from operational to partially operational status. The lawsuit explicitly states that Leftwich and Howard were targeted, citing remarks that characterized Howard's physical build as merely her size and described her as being too nice to pull a trigger. These comments were reportedly made during evaluations that determined the officers were unfit for full-duty assignments despite their records.

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Internal Grievance and Chief Comeaux Involvement

Before initiating legal action, the two officers exhausted all internal administrative remedies within the Dallas Police Department, a process that eventually escalated to the attention of Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux. The plaintiffs argue that the internal grievance process failed to address the hostile work environment they described, where high-qualified, dependable, and trustworthy female officers were treated as disposable elements rather than valued assets of the force. Despite being moved back into full operational status following these complaints, the officers sought formal accountability for the discrimination they endured.

Attorney Goals and Discovery Requests

JoDee Neil, the attorney representing Leftwich and Howard, stated that their primary objective is to uncover the full scope of gender bias within the department through critical discovery. Neil expressed a desire for the officers' personnel files to be cleared of any negativenotations related to the discriminatory downgrade, along with an official apology or public statement from the department. The legal team intends to use the litigation process to determine exactly how severe and pervasive gender discrimination has been within the Dallas Police Department structure over time.

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Support from Dallas Police Women's Association

Support for the plaintiffs extends to leadership within the Dallas Police Women's Association, including President Jennifer Atherton, who reported encountering similar discriminatory attitudes from Major Gerald Smalley. Atherton recounted an interaction where Smalley questioned the lack of women in the SWAT team, suggesting there was a reason for that demographic disparity. She emphasized that Leftwich and Howard are exemplary officers who excel in aspects of policing where some male colleagues fail to meet comparable standards, arguing that fighting for them is essential to maintaining professional integrity.

City Stance and Pending Litigation Status

The City of Dallas has formally declined to provide any commentary regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit, citing standard protocols for pending litigation. While the Dallas Police Department did not respond to media requests for comment, the legal proceedings move forward with the plaintiffs seeking to establish a precedent regarding gender equity in police assignments. The case highlights ongoing tensions regarding diversity and inclusion within law enforcement agencies across the United States.