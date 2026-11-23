Police arrested Juan Gonzalez-Orduna for the murder of Stephanie Gonzalez, who was fatally shot on the C.F. Hawn Freeway in Dallas on her 35th birthday. This report details the alleged ambush.

Dallas Police Department officers arrested Juan Gonzalez-Orduna on Sunday, November 22, in connection with the murder of his wife, Stephanie Gonzalez. The arrest follows the tragic death of the Texas mother of four, who was fatally shot while driving home from work on her 35th birthday. Authorities confirmed that Gonzalez-Orduna was booked into jail on a murder charge following the investigation into the November 15 incident.

Details of the Fatal Freeway Ambush

The fatal incident occurred on the evening of November 15 on the C.F. Hawn Freeway in Dallas. Stephanie Gonzalez was reportedly driving home to see her four children, including an infant who is just a few months old, when she was targeted. Police state that Gonzalez died at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds resulting from a car crash on the freeway. The attack was described as a targeted ambush rather than a random act of violence.

Also read Man arrested on murder charge after woman was shot along C.F. Hawn Freeway on her birthday

According to police reports, Gonzalez-Orduna and his son, Jose Gonzalez, are the primary suspects in the deadly attack. Investigators believe the pair acted together to carry out the shooting. The arrest warrant affidavit reveals that the suspects had been planning the attack for more than two years prior to her death, a detail highlighted in the family's grief and the legal proceedings that followed the tragedy.

Motive Linked to Divorce and Marital Conflict

The motive for the killing appears rooted in the breakdown of the marriage between Stephanie Gonzalez and Juan Gonzalez-Orduna. According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Fox 4 News, Gonzalez had been involved in an alleged affair with a coworker and expressed a strong desire to leave her husband. Friends of the victim told detectives that she had recently mentioned wanting a divorce, which led to heated arguments with Gonzalez-Orduna just hours before she was killed.

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These marital disputes escalated into the violent confrontation on the freeway. Gonzalez-Orduna is suspected of driving a vehicle belonging to a relative, which had its license plates removed to avoid detection. His son, Jose Gonzalez, is suspected of opening fire on Stephanie's car, resulting in her death. The premeditated nature of the crash and shooting suggests a coordinated effort to intercept and eliminate her.

Evidence from 911 Calls and Traffic Surveillance

Law enforcement relied on a combination of digital evidence and witness testimony to build their case against the suspects. Detectives reviewed traffic camera footage and a critical 911 call placed by Stephanie Gonzalez on the night of the murder. During the call, she reported being involved in a minor car crash. However, the audio recording captured her screaming and the distinct sound of gunfire in the background, providing a harrowing account of the moments before her death.

A review of the 911 call, combined with witness interviews and traffic cameras, led detectives to suspect that Juan and Jose Gonzalez intentionally crashed into Stephanie's vehicle to force her to pull over. This maneuver allowed the suspects to ambush her on the freeway. The clarity of this evidence was instrumental in securing the arrest warrant and establishing the charges against both men.

Custody Status and Community Impact

Juan Gonzalez-Orduna is currently held in custody at the Lew Sterrett Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he is detained on an immigration hold due to his alleged illegal immigration status. His son, Jose Gonzalez, remains a person of interest in the investigation, with authorities alleging his participation in the shooting. The legal process is now underway to determine the full extent of their culpability.

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The death of Stephanie Gonzalez has had a profound impact on her family and the local community. Her obituary describes her as a loving, caring, and hardworking individual who was above all a great mother. A GoFundMe page established by her family highlights the unimaginable loss faced by her four children. As the legal proceedings continue, the family continues to seek answers and justice for the targeted killing that ended her life on her 35th birthday.