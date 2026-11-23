Join us for an intimate concert at Brass Tacks Barber Shop that will celebrate local music and local journalism.

Dallas alternative-folk artist Billy Law will perform an intimate set at Brass Tacks Barber Shop for our members event next month. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.. Now, for the first time since we launched our membership program, that includes an intimate concert at an unconventional venue next month.to Brass Tacks Barber Shop for a members-only pop-up on Thursday, Dec. 10. If you’re an existing member, you can secure a spot in the audience with a free RSVP. And if you’re not a member, it’s a snap to become one.

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, you’re not only supporting local music, you’re also supporting the hometown paper dedicated to keeping coverage of our rich music scene alive — the best of both worlds, really.. He’s got an album called “Seconds” on the way, and when we heard the first single, titled “Everglow,” we knew we needed to hear it live. Our friends athave the perfect space for it in Bishop Arts.

You might have caught Law at venue around town, but it’s unlikely you’d get the DIY-like magic we’re curating for this pop-up show.

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“I think I was trying to logic my way out of the depression,” Law told us about his forthcoming record. “I wanted to name it and give it some kind of scientific terms instead of letting it just be some esoteric concept. ”Queued up: The North Texas artists you need to keep an eye on We’ll dive more into that at the event with a Q&A after his set.

Until then, the Dallas native also just dropped another new song called “Quitter’s Cough,” which you can hear below. RSVPs for the 7 p.m. show are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Did we mention being a member gets you exclusive access?to join us by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing music & arts coverage. Already a member?

Watch your inbox for the RSVP. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.