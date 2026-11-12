Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves after Flagg's 43-point game

The Mavericks are one of the surprises of the season, while the Timberwolves are off to a strong start despite an injury to Anthony Edwards.

The Mavericks are one of the surprises of the season, while the Timberwolves are off to a strong start despite an injury to Anthony Edwards.

Cooper Flagg erupted for 43 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Kyrie Irving added 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Indiana Pacers 125-122. Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves , Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. CST BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Cooper Flagg scored 43 points in the Mavericks’ 125-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Also read Jonathan Kuminga’s Incredible Start Opens New Possibilities for Timberwolves

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference games and 26-15 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves gave up 114.6 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season. Dallas went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19.5 from the free-throw line and 33 from beyond the arc.

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Mavericks: Tarik Biberovic: day-to-day , Sergio De Larrea: day-to-day , Morez Johnson Jr.: day-to-day , Dereck Lively II: day-to-day .