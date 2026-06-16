Dallas Mavericks leadership talks about leaving AAC for Valley View site

The Mavericks are discussing their possible move to Far North Dallas at the end of the decade after 25 years at the American Airlines Center. The plan has sparked debate across the city about what it means for fans, Victory Park, and Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts is publicly discussing the team’s proposed move to a new arena and entertainment district at the former Valley View Mall site.

The organization says the location met key criteria during its search, while questions remain about the future of downtown Dallas and even Dirk Nowitzki’s statue. NBC 5’s Candace Sweat has more. The Mavericks are discussing their possible move to Far North Dallas at the end of the decade after 25 years at the American Airlines Center. The plan has sparked debate across the city about what it means for fans, Victory Park, and Downtown Dallas.

Basketball Hall-of-Fame inductee and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki told reporters he's not involved in the Mavericks' front office decisions, including the new arena location.

"I haven’t really been in the Mavs loop much," said Nowitzki. "Of course, there’s new leadership in place now. "to their new arenas. It remains unclear what will happen to the street named Nowitzki Way in Victory Park, and whether a street near the Mavericks’ new arena will be renamed to honor Nowitzki.

The Mavericks said the Valley View Mall site decision came after analyzing several locations, while working with the City of Dallas to identify potential sites for a new arena and entertainment district. Ultimately, the team said the Valley View property met most of the criteria established at the beginning of its evaluation process. The organization said it sees potential for a mixed-use destination anchored by a new arena.

"We spent a year focused on downtown Dallas. We ran out of time," said Welts.

"We have to get this arena completed by the 2031 season. So downtown Dallas is still going to be very important to the Mavericks. That's why we're staying in Dallas and choosing to be in the city. So hopefully we can be contributors in some way to whatever the vision of downtown Dallas becomes.

"Dallas city officials have expressed mixed opinions about the decision. Some were happy the team is staying in the city, others have





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball Dallas Dallas County Dallas Mavericks Dallasnews.Com Gambling Gaming NBA North Texas Sports Texas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Weather: Storms threaten Sunday World Cup watch parties; What fans need to knowHeavy rain and scattered Sunday storms threaten to impact fans traveling to the Netherlands vs. Japan World Cup match at Dallas Stadium.

Read more »

2 Contending Teams Showing Trade Interest for Mavericks' Kyrie IrvingKyrie Irving isn't expected to be traded, but that isn't stopping teams from trying.

Read more »

Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Who Does Latest Intel Point to One Week Out?With just about a week remaining until the 2026 NBA Draft, there is one name constantly being mentioned with the Mavericks.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson Joins Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki In Exclusive NBA Finals ClubThe New York Knicks' Finals MVP joins the Mavericks legend in NBA history.

Read more »