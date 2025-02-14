Dallas Mavericks Defeat Miami Heat in Back-and-Forth Thriller Before All-Star Break

The Dallas Mavericks secured a hard-fought victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, their last game before the All-Star break. Despite numerous key players being sidelined for both teams, the contest proved to be a thrilling battle, featuring multiple lead changes and a back-and-forth contest throughout. Dallas ultimately emerged victorious, fueled by a strong performance from Dante Exum and a late surge led by Naji Marshall.

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat faced off in Dallas on Thursday night, marking the final game before the All-Star break. Both teams were significantly depleted, with numerous key players sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back. Among the notable absentees were Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.

Dallas started Spencer Dinwiddie, Dante Exum, Max Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kessler Edwards, their 27th different starting lineup this season. Miami counteracted with Daivion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Kyle Anderson, and Kel'el Ware.Max Christie spearheaded Dallas' early offense, scoring seven of the team's first 13 points. However, the scoring commenced sluggishly for both sides. Tyler Herro, an All-Star selection, struggled initially, shooting 1/6 from the field. With under three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Christie, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Jaime Jaquez stood as the only players with multiple field goals made. Dallas also committed five early turnovers, a factor that hindered their progress. Jaden Hardy particularly endured a difficult start, missing both shots from the field and the free throw line, contributing to the Mavericks' 45.5% shooting performance in the opening quarter, ultimately trailing 22-21 after a three-pointer by Duncan Robinson.The second quarter witnessed 16 lead changes and several ties. Despite the constant back-and-forth, the contest lacked excitement. Miami capitalized on the vertical spacing provided by Kel'el Ware, opening up driving lanes inside. Simultaneously, Tyler Herro started finding success from beyond the arc. Dante Exum contributed eight of Dallas' final ten points before halftime, but back-to-back baskets by Tyler Herro, who amassed 19 points in the first half, gave Miami a 56-55 edge at the break. Dallas made some progress with three-pointers but continued to struggle with turnovers. The Mavericks entered the fourth quarter with a 118-113 victory





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat All-Star Break Tyler Herro Dante Exum Kessler Edwards Naji Marshall Max Christie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes: Win Tickets to a Dallas Mavericks Game!This sweepstakes offers one lucky winner two tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024. No purchase necessary. The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years or older. Employees of Dallas Observer, Live Nation, and related companies are not eligible.

Read more »

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes - 2 Tickets to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024!Enter to win 2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024! No purchase is necessary to enter. This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and all US territories). See official rules for eligibility, entry methods, and prize details.

Read more »

Dallas Observer and Live Nation Sweepstakes - Win Dallas Mavericks TicketsEligibility details, entry methods (online, in-store, mail-in), prize details (2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game), and important information about taxes and disqualification are outlined in the official rules.

Read more »

Heat Big Men Expected to Dominate MavericksThe NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday is predicted to favor the Heat due to their significant size advantage in the frontcourt. The Mavericks are dealing with numerous injuries to their big men, leaving them vulnerable to the Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Adebayo and Ware have been exceptional performers recently, averaging impressive numbers in points and rebounds. The article anticipates a strong performance from the Heat's big men, with a focus on their dominance on both offense and defense due to the Mavericks' lack of size.

Read more »

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat: Trade Talks Heat UpDespite returning to action with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has reiterated his trade request. The Heat have engaged in productive discussions about a potential trade, but his significant contract presents a challenge. While Butler prefers a move to the Phoenix Suns, various trade scenarios involving multiple teams are being explored. In the meantime, Butler remains active on the court, with everyone aware of the ongoing situation.

Read more »

Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Shares His First Impressions On Heat CultureDavion Mitchell shares his impressions of Heat Culture after his first few practices with the Miami Heat.

Read more »