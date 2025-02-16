Dallas Mavericks Coach Darrell Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave Following Alleged Assault

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong is under investigation after allegedly assaulting someone with a firearm. The team has placed Armstrong on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Dallas police responded to a report of an altercation at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. According to authorities, Darrell Armstrong , an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, was involved in an argument that escalated when he allegedly struck the victim with a firearm and made threats to shoot them.

The Dallas Mavericks swiftly addressed the incident in a statement, conveying their awareness of the situation and commitment to gathering all pertinent details. The team emphasized the seriousness of the matter and announced that Armstrong had been placed on administrative suspension pending the resolution of legal proceedings. They stated their intention to allow the legal process to unfold without further comment while investigations are underway. Darrell Armstrong, a prominent figure within the Mavericks' coaching staff for over a decade, joined the team midway through the 2008-09 season. Prior to his coaching career, Armstrong enjoyed a successful 14-year tenure in the NBA, representing various teams including the Mavericks, Magic, Hornets, Pacers, and Nets. His exceptional contributions earned him recognition in 1999, when he was awarded both the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award and the Most Improved Player Award. The incident involving Armstrong has sent shockwaves through the basketball community, raising concerns about the alleged use of violence and the potential impact on the team's dynamics. Fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting further developments and hoping for a swift and impartial resolution to the matter





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DARRELL ARMSTRONG DALLAS MAVERICKS NBA COACH ASSAULT ARREST ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE INVESTIGATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes - 2 Tickets to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024!Enter to win 2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024! No purchase is necessary to enter. This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and all US territories). See official rules for eligibility, entry methods, and prize details.

Read more »

Dallas Observer and Live Nation Sweepstakes - Win Dallas Mavericks TicketsEligibility details, entry methods (online, in-store, mail-in), prize details (2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game), and important information about taxes and disqualification are outlined in the official rules.

Read more »

Mavericks coach Kidd expects fans to be unhappy when team returns to Dallas after Doncic tradeThe Dallas Mavericks return home after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, a move that stunned fans and the NBA. Davis is expected to debut Saturday.

Read more »

Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Blunt Statement Following Luka Doncic TradeJason Kidd spoke to the media before Thursday's game.

Read more »

Mavericks Abruptly Lose Assistant Coach Following Luka Doncic TradeThe Dallas Mavericks have lost an assistant coach following the Luka Doncic trade.

Read more »

Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas, Patrick Dumont saysThe Adelson-Dumont families are committed to investing in an arena with or without casino gambling in Texas, the Sands Corp. COO said.

Read more »