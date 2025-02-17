Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Saturday morning on an aggravated assault charge. Police responded to a call involving an argument where Armstrong allegedly struck the victim with a gun and threatened to shoot.

The assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks , Darrell Armstrong , has been placed on administrative suspension following his arrest by Dallas Police on Saturday morning. The 56-year-old Armstrong was taken into custody as a suspect on an aggravated assault charge. According to Dallas police, Armstrong was not booked into jail. Dallas police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Initial investigation by police revealed an argument took place, during which Armstrong allegedly struck the victim with a gun and made threats to shoot. The police report indicates that Armstrong and the victim were known to each other. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and treated the victim. Johnathan Brantley, Armstrong's attorney, released a statement saying, 'We are in the preliminary stages of conducting our own independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday's incident involving my client Darrell Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong has been an upstanding member of the Dallas community during his playing days and as a coach. We will have more to say about this incident in the coming days.





