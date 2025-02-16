Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault against his girlfriend. Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute and discovered Armstrong allegedly struck his girlfriend with a firearm and threatened to shoot her.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 Dallas revealed that the incident began when Armstrong's girlfriend questioned him about a text message from another woman. The victim reportedly told police that Armstrong had been drinking that evening and demanded her apartment keys. She claimed that while Armstrong was on the phone with someone else, he picked up a pistol and hit her on the side of her face. Authorities stated they observed a mark on the woman's cheek below her left eye. 'I'm going to shoot you,' the victim quoted Armstrong as saying while he loaded the weapon. The Mavericks issued a statement on Sunday afternoon acknowledging the incident involving Armstrong. 'The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident,' the statement read, according to FOX 4 Dallas. 'We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. 'This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.' Armstrong has served as an assistant coach with the Mavericks since 2009, being part of their 2011 NBA championship team. He is a member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, having played nine of his 14 NBA seasons with the franchise. Armstrong initially played overseas from 1991-94 before the Magic gave him a chance during the 1994-95 season. Armstrong went on to win the 1998-99 Most Improved Player Award and Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds primarily off the bench over 50 games. Armstrong also played for the Mavericks, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, and New Jersey Nets during his career, which ended in 2008





