Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking a known individual with a firearm and making threats during an argument.

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong , 56, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault , Dallas Police announced. According to police, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation determined that Armstrong and the victim were involved in an argument during which Armstrong struck the victim with a firearm and threatened to shoot them.

Police stated that Armstrong and the victim are known to each other, but the nature of their relationship has not been disclosed. Further details regarding the incident are under investigation. The Dallas Mavericks issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, saying, 'The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.' Armstrong's biography on the Mavericks' website indicates that he is a former player in his 10th season as an assistant coach. His basketball career included stints in the Global Basketball Association, the United States Basketball League, as well as leagues in Cyprus and Spain. He ultimately signed as a free agent with the Orlando Magic, embarking on a 14-season NBA career with Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Indiana, and New Jersey. He hails from Gastonia, North Carolina





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dallas Mavericks Darrell Armstrong Arrested Aggravated Assault NBA Assistant Coach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Mavericks Coach Darrell Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave Following Alleged AssaultDallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong is under investigation after allegedly assaulting someone with a firearm. The team has placed Armstrong on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Read more »

Dallas Observer Sweepstakes - 2 Tickets to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024!Enter to win 2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game in 2024! No purchase is necessary to enter. This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and all US territories). See official rules for eligibility, entry methods, and prize details.

Read more »

Dallas Observer and Live Nation Sweepstakes - Win Dallas Mavericks TicketsEligibility details, entry methods (online, in-store, mail-in), prize details (2 tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game), and important information about taxes and disqualification are outlined in the official rules.

Read more »

Mavericks coach Kidd expects fans to be unhappy when team returns to Dallas after Doncic tradeThe Dallas Mavericks return home after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, a move that stunned fans and the NBA. Davis is expected to debut Saturday.

Read more »

Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Blunt Statement Following Luka Doncic TradeJason Kidd spoke to the media before Thursday's game.

Read more »

Mavericks Abruptly Lose Assistant Coach Following Luka Doncic TradeThe Dallas Mavericks have lost an assistant coach following the Luka Doncic trade.

Read more »