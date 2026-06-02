Dallas Mavericks and Stars Announce Plans to Leave Downtown for New Suburban Arenas

The Dallas Mavericks and Stars are moving to new arenas in Far North Dallas and Plano, respectively, leaving the American Airlines Center and raising questions about downtown Dallas's future. The teams plan to build entertainment districts at former mall sites, with the Mavericks' move ending their 40+ year downtown presence.

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars have announced their intentions to leave the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas for new arenas in the northern suburbs of the DFW metroplex.

The Mavericks plan to build a new arena and entertainment district at the former Valley View Mall site in Far North Dallas, while the Stars have signed a nonbinding agreement with the City of Plano to build at the Shops at Willow Bend mall site. This marks a significant shift for both franchises, as the Mavericks have been downtown since 1980.

The moves have raised concerns about the future of businesses in Victory Park that rely on the sports teams for foot traffic. Some business owners, like Cary Thompson of Velour, express worry but also optimism about pivoting to new profitable models. Real estate expert Candy Evans suggests downtown Dallas must focus on its authentic attractions to remain vibrant.

The Mavericks' decision ends speculation about a potential move to a site near Dallas City Hall, which now faces its own future with upcoming hearings on repairs. Both teams aim to open their new facilities by 2031, when the Mavericks' lease expires. The Stars' Plano plans will be discussed at a city council meeting in June. The development is based on interviews, public records, and team announcements





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