Prosper police arrested 27-year-old Luke Charles Epley of Dallas on a felony online solicitation charge after tracking his vehicle with drones and license plate cameras.

Luke Charles Epley, 27, of Dallas, was arrested after allegedly arranging online to travel to Prosper to meet a 15-year-old for sexual conduct. Detectives tracked Epley’s vehicle with license plate cameras and a drone after he drove to Prosper on Nov. 25 but turned back toward Dallas, arresting him in Carrollton.

Epley was booked into the Collin County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, and additional charges remain possible. A 27-year-old Dallas man has been arrested on a felony charge after police say he arranged online to travel to Prosper to meet a 15-year-old for sexual conduct, authorities announced Sunday. Luke Charles Epley was arrested following an investigation by Prosper Police Department detectives, according to a department news release.

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Police said Epley traveled to Prosper on Nov. 25 for the planned meeting but turned back toward Dallas before reaching the designated location. Detectives tracked his vehicle heading south using license plate recognition cameras and a department drone, then worked with Carrollton police to locate Epley in Carrollton and arrest him without incident. Epley was booked into the Collin County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, a second-degree felony.