Dallas Love Field Reopens After Unfounded Security Threat Amid National Flight Chaos

Dallas Love Field reopened Saturday night after an unfounded aircraft alert, adding to traveler disruptions following a nationwide ground stop caused by a telecommunications failure that canceled thousands of flights.

For thousands of travelers, getting home this weekend was anything but simple. While flights were on the move again Saturday, a lot of passengers were still dealing with the fallout.

Dallas Police say a threat was reported at the airport, but it was determined to be unfounded. The Dallas Police Department says it was called to Love Field at 8:31 p.m. on Saturday due to an aircraft alert. When officers arrived, they determined a threat had been made, but later determined it to be unfounded. The airport says it closed due to a "security issue involving a commercial aircraft at the airport.

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" It reopened shortly after. Dallas Fire-Rescue tells FOX 4 the alert was canceled at 8:34 p.m.The incident came as Dallas Love Field and airports across the country deal with flight cancelations after a nationwide ground stop on Friday. US flights to return to normal Sunday after ground stop canceled 1,000s of flights, FAA says Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that air traffic operations had fully resumed after a telecommunications failure triggered Friday’s ground stop.

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At Love Field, 26 departing flights were canceled on Saturday. An additional 46 flights meant to arrive at Love Field were also canceled.