Dallas International Piano Competition brings finalists June 23

See the Dallas International Piano Competition finals June 23 as three pianists perform concertos with the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

The competition’s finals will feature three pianists performing with the Dallas Chamber Symphony June 23 at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. The final round of the Dallas International Piano Competition is June 23, a night when no World Cup matches will be taking place in Dallas .

Soccer fans are welcome. FIFA World Cup 2026 isn’t the only international competition in Dallas this summer. The Dallas International Piano Competition, hosted by the Dallas Chamber Symphony, will present its final round of competition on June 23 at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. The finals will feature three finalists, each playing a concerto with the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

The orchestra established its international instrument competitions in 2012, only one year after its founding. Every other year, the orchestra hosts a piano competition.

Next year, the competition will feature violinists. The competition has grown significantly throughout the years.

“We had 172 applicants this year. So, that's an increase. It continues to increase, especially since the pandemic. The events have really bounced back.

It's kind of going full steam ahead since things generally paused during the pandemic. We've got top-notch applicants,” said Richard McKay, Dallas Chamber Symphony’s Artistic and Music Director.

“In all, we're just really happy that the level of the competition continues to increase year after year. ” During the final round of the competition, three finalists will play a concerto with the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

“I think we had applicants from roughly 20 different countries. And many of them already have a home base in the United States, even though they're from elsewhere. So, maybe they have recently graduated from an American conservatory or currently enrolled and looking to start a career,” McKay said. With the World Cup in town, this year’s Dallas International Piano Competition is a different experience for the pianists.

“FIFA has really been a complexifier this year for us, because we have all these people traveling to Dallas at the same time that everyone else is traveling to Dallas. They’re all needing to stay in Dallas at the same time everyone else is staying in Dallas. They're going to experience busy traffic and events happening constantly so I'm sure their experience is quite a bit different from a normal year, but we're making it through.

We've got everyone lined up. we've got what they need to be successful during the competition places to stay and a great orchestra to perform with. So, all the hard work's been done. Now it's just time to make a great concert,” McKay said. The competition began quarterfinals on June 18 at Murchison Performing Arts Center in Denton.

The jury for the final round of the competition at Moody Performance Hall consists of James Giles, coordinator of the piano program and director of music performance graduate studies at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music; Elinor Freer, the Associate Professor of Piano and Chamber Music at the Eastman School of Music; and Alexandre Moutouzkine, the co-head of the piano department at Manhattan School of Music. The audience will have a say as well when they get to vote for an audience favorite.

“They love voting on the Audience Choice Award. That's for sure. People love that. It's always interesting to see if there's a difference between what the jury selects for the top prize, and who the audience selects for the top prize.

Sometimes there's agreement, sometimes there's not. So, it's always fun to watch and see,” McKay said. With two intermissions, the final round of the competition has a different atmosphere to the orchestra’s other concerts.

“There's a long intermission in between each concerto. So, people are up and about talking a lot more and they're getting drinks more. And this just makes the event feel more relaxed and fun. It's more conversational all night long,” McKay said.

“They have to learn about 12 different concertos, because that's what's in play at the start of the competition. And then as the results come in for the competition, we start narrowing down the three concertos that will be performed at the concert. So, we're sending out messages to our orchestra, letting them know, which ones they don't have to practice any longer.

They will find out the results of semifinals on Friday afternoon so they'll have the weekend to focus on the actual three that they will end up performing. And then rehearsals on that start on Monday,” McKay said. Jim Stopher will guest-conduct the final round, with McKay, a trained pianist, sitting in the audience knowing what those competitors are experiencing.

“As someone who's played in competitions before, I think the best thing you can possibly do is play your music as you intend and just as intentionally as you possibly can,” McKay said. “It's very easy when performing in a competition, to adjust or to conform to your idea of what you think will help you be most successful in one venue or arena, as opposed to just maximizing what you do well and what really fits you.

Each person's going to know best how they best make music and how they can most successfully perform very well and I would advise they all do that because it's a comfort you feel afterwards, having done what it is you intended to do in the way that you intended to do it, even if the chips don't quite fall the right way for you, it's hard to regret doing that. It's hard to have any regrets when you did the best you could and you did your job as well as you knew how and exactly as you want it to. That always feels good. ”





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