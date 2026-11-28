Whether you’re planning a family outing, a scenic drive or a date night with hot chocolate in hand, Dallas has plenty of places to see Christmas lights. Here are the displays worth adding to your holiday route, along with what to know before you go.

Dallas - Fort Worth has Christmas light displays for every budget, from paid attractions to free neighborhood tours. Popular stops include Prairie Lights, the Dallas Arboretum, Texas Motor Speedway and neighborhoods such as Deerfield and Interlochen.

Many displays run through late December or early January. Check opening dates, hours, admission and parking costs before heading out. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a scenic drive or a date night with hot chocolate in hand, Dallas has plenty of places to see Christmas lights. Here are the displays worth adding to your holiday route, along with what to know before you go.

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– Grand Prairie: More than 5 million lights illuminate a two-mile drive through Lynn Creek Park. Then, visitors can park and enjoy sweet treats, a visit with Santa and fun rides in the holiday village. Prairie Lights is open every night beginning at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission is $50 per car, but some discounts are offered on their website.