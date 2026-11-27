Dalals Goedert left Week 12's win vs. the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and didn't return. As a result, his future with the Eagles seems murkier than ever.

Dalals Goedert left Week 12's win vs. the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and didn't return. As a result, his future with the Eagles seems murkier than ever.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect What was left of the Eagles' slim odds of winning the NFC East were bolstered by an incredible 39-38 nail-biting win over the rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately, the must-win matchup wasn't without some bad news, as the injury bug forced multiple Eagles out of the game. —sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter; although he was initially listed as questionable, the Eagles eventually ruled him out.

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Saquon Barkley, Marcus Epps and DeVonta Smith were among the players who were either temporarily sidelined or left the game entirely, too. Eagles fans aren't strangers to having to deal with Goedert missing time, as his rookie year was the only time he played a full season.