Organizers at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery face a critical shortage of 36,000 wreaths for the upcoming 20th anniversary ceremony. Learn how to sponsor wreaths before the late November deadline to honor veterans.

Organizers for the upcoming wreath-laying ceremony at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery are urgently seeking public support to bridge a significant funding gap. The team currently needs approximately 36,000 additional wreaths to meet their goal of placing 61,000 wreaths on veterans' graves. This shortfall represents a stark increase from previous years and threatens the scope of the annual tribute scheduled for December.

Wreath Shortage Threatens Full Veteran Coverage

North Texas Wreaths of Honor, led by founder Larry Allen, reports that the organization is significantly behind its target for this year's event. Allen noted that last year the deficit stood at 20 wreaths, but the current gap has expanded to 36,000 items. With the deadline to sponsor wreaths approaching at the end of November, the urgency for donations has intensified among volunteers.

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Allen warned that the worst-case scenario involves having insufficient resources to honor every veteran buried at the site. In such an event, organizers would be forced to prioritize which graves receive wreaths, a decision that contradicts the mission of comprehensive remembrance. The event marks the 20th anniversary of Wreaths Across America at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

History and Personal Motivations Drive Volunteer Effort

Misty Weaver, a longtime volunteer and local organizer, emphasized that the initiative began in 2006 with only 25 wreaths. It has since grown into a major community tradition supported by volunteers, families, and sponsors. Weaver explained that the mission extends beyond holiday decoration, focusing on ensuring that veterans who lack nearby family members are not forgotten.

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Weaver recalled a poignant encounter with a homeless veteran who felt invisible and unappreciated. The man expressed that he believed nobody remembered his service or would miss him if he passed away. This conversation deeply impacted Weaver and reinforced the importance of the Wreaths Across America mission to remember, honor, and teach.

Larry Allen's dedication stems from his own military service history. In 1969, while aboard a ship heading to Vietnam, Allen and fellow service member Don Grieger worked to secure heavy amphibious vehicles. A sudden shift in another tractor killed Grieger, and Allen credits Grieger with saving his life. Allen ensures a wreath is placed at Grieger's grave in Milwaukee every year, maintaining a lifelong connection to his fallen comrade.

Community Impact and Family Perspectives

During the ceremony, volunteers read each veteran's name aloud as they place wreaths on graves. This ritual serves as a visible reminder to visiting families that their loved ones' service remains significant. Rick and Debbie Griffin, whose father World War II veteran Arnold Griffin is buried at the cemetery, expressed gratitude for the effort. Debbie noted that volunteers took the time to remember those who need remembrance.

Rick Griffin stated that seeing the care and expense involved in the event lifts the spirits of families. He emphasized that the gesture proves that people still care about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families. The ceremony provides a tangible connection between the living and those who served, reinforcing community bonds.

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Upcoming Ceremony Dates and Participation Details

The national wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Organizers also plan a separate family wreath-laying day on Sunday, December 13. This earlier event allows registered families to honor their loved ones in a quieter setting before the larger public gathering.

Weaver created the family day to respond to requests for a more intimate opportunity to place wreaths. Volunteers are welcome to participate in the December 19 event, while community members can sponsor wreaths before the fundraising deadline. The event also includes a cadet-led opening ceremony, giving younger generations an active role in honoring veterans during the United States' 250th anniversary year.