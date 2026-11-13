Dallas father charged after 3-year-old son fatally shot with gun prosecutors say was his

Prosecutors say the convicted felon kept two loaded, unsecured guns at home. One allegedly matched the weapon used in his 3-year-old son's death.

Federal prosecutors charged the child's father for illegally having unsecured firearms, including the one believed to be responsible for the child's death. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the arrest of a Dallas man, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges come after a 3-year-old boy died in a shooting at an apartment in Southern Dallas. Prosecutors said Jerald Ray Joseph Aplon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, and is expected to appear in court Friday. On Oct. 11, Dallas Police were called to an apartment complex off Wadsworth Drive, off Loop 12 near Interstate 45. DPD said officers found an unresponsive child with a gunshot wound.

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The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The specific circumstances surrounding the child's death have not been released by either Dallas Police or prosecutors; however, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office announcing the arrest said that Aplon told investigators he kept two guns in the home. According to prosecutors, Aplon admitted to owning a Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol and an AR-style rifle, both of which were kept loaded and unsecured.

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Federal investigators said Aplon told them the pistol was kept with a round inside the chamber in an unlocked stool beside his bed. Investigators found the pistol jammed with a spent 9mm casing caught in the slide; the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office indicated the gun allegedly matched the child's wounds from a close-contact gunshot.on this story found a fundraising website created by the family that says he"gained access to a firearm and passed away.

"“Leaving a loaded firearm within reach of small children is unconscionable,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould in a written release,"We cannot undo this family's heartbreak, but we will bring the full weight of the law against anyone who endangers our children. ”