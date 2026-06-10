Dallas Embarks on Sustainable Homelessness Strategy Ahead of FIFA World Cup, Rejecting 1994 Bulldozer Tactics

Three decades after using bulldozers to clear homeless encampments for the 1994 World Cup, Dallas is pioneering a compassionate, data-driven approach to homelessness ahead of the 2025 tournament. Housing Forward leads targeted outreach in high-tourism zones, compiling by-name inventories to connect individuals with permanent housing rather than temporary displacement, signaling a major shift toward long-term solutions.

Dallas confronts a pivotal moment in its approach to homelessness as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, a stark contrast to the controversial tactics employed during the 1994 tournament.

Three decades ago, city officials used bulldozers and arrests to clear encampments near the Cotton Bowl, a strategy that resulted in lawsuits and widespread condemnation. Today, advocates and city leaders are determined to avoid repeating past mistakes, instead focusing on sustainable, long-term solutions that address the root causes of homelessness rather than merely displacing individuals for the duration of the event.

At the forefront of this shift is Housing Forward, a nonprofit organization that has been building a coordinated response system to ensure that people experiencing homelessness are not criminalized or temporarily moved aside but are instead connected to permanent housing and support services. The organization's proactive outreach in high-visibility areas like Fair Park and DART stations reflects a broader commitment to handling the influx of tourists without resorting to short-term, harmful measures.

This strategy represents a significant evolution in how Dallas manages homelessness during major international events, emphasizing dignity, data-driven interventions, and lasting community benefits. The operational plan hinges on a meticulous, person-centered approach. Crisis-system managers like Hannah Sims spend their days traversing South Dallas, documenting every individual encountered in encampments near event venues.

Sims and her team compile detailed by-name inventories, noting names, specific needs, and housing histories, while simultaneously informing people about local ordinances that prohibit public camping and offering pathways into shelter or housing programs. This methodical outreach is designed to preempt conflicts with law enforcement during the World Cup by ensuring that those most vulnerable are already engaged with services and aware of their options.

The process is not without challenges; Sims acknowledges that trust is not always immediate and that the transient nature of the homeless population complicates tracking and support. Nevertheless, the team persists, recognizing that every successful placement reduces street homelessness in a tangible way. The emphasis on building relationships and maintaining continuity of care distinguishes this effort from previous sweep-and-displace campaigns, which often fragmented support networks and increased trauma among those affected.

Housing Forward's president, Sarah Kahn, stresses that the current system was deliberately built for moments like the upcoming World Cup, eliminating the need for costly, temporary fixes that merely shift the problem elsewhere. The organization has spent years developing partnerships with housing providers, mental health agencies, and city departments to create a scalable response that can absorb an anticipated surge in visibility without compromising long-term goals.

Kahn points out that past approaches-such as those used in Atlanta before the 1996 Olympics, where thousands were arrested-wasted millions and ultimately failed to reduce homelessness, instead creating a rebound effect once the cameras left. Dallas's new playbook prioritizes moving people into housing first, then addressing ancillary needs like employment and healthcare, a model proven to yield better outcomes.

As the tournament approaches, the city's ability to balance tourist expectations with compassionate, effective policy will be closely watched by advocates nationwide. If successful, Dallas could set a precedent for how other host cities manage similar pressures, proving that major sporting events can catalyze sustainable change rather than exacerbate marginalization.

This shift reflects a growing national movement toward Housing First principles, where stable housing is viewed as a fundamental right and a prerequisite for addressing other challenges, and it marks a hopeful turning point in Dallas's relationship with its most vulnerable residents





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Dallas Homelessness FIFA World Cup 2025 Housing Forward Housing First Fair Park Outreach Bulldozer Tactics By-Name Inventory Sarah Kahn Encampment Sweeps Sustainable Solutions

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