Dallas crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover on Northwest Highway

A man died and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Dallas on Thursday night, police said. What We Know

A two-vehicle crash at West Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane in Dallas just after 10 p.m. Thursday left one driver dead and another hospitalized. Investigators believe an eastbound red Ford Focus turned into the path of a westbound white van, causing a broadside collision that rolled the van onto its side.

The driver of the Ford Focus died from his injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital; the van's driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and police do not anticipate criminal charges. A man died and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Dallas on Thursday night, police said. Dallas firefighters responded to the crash at West Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane just after 10 p.m. They found two male drivers, each in a separate vehicle.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of a red Ford Focus died shortly after arrival. The other driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the driver of the Ford Focus was traveling east on West Northwest Highway when he failed to yield while trying to turn onto Marsh Lane. A westbound white van struck the Ford Focus and rolled onto its side. What we don't know:





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tx Dallas County Dallas News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two people shot dead in northwest ColumbusPolice responded to a report of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at 5286 Applebaugh Street.When police arrived, they located two victims. Both people were pr

Read more »

CPD: Man found stabbed in neck at Northwest Side CTA bus terminalChicago police say a man was found stabbed in the neck at a CTA bus terminal on the city's Northwest Side late Wednesday night.

Read more »

Woman dies from injuries sustained in Juneau car crash Thursday, police sayAn 89-year-old woman was killed and another hospitalized in a car crash near North Douglas Highway Wednesday.

Read more »

Cleanup efforts begin after tornados hammer Chicago area and Northwest IndianaA tornado outbreak pounded the Chicago area on Thursday evening, with multiple twisters reported, leaving behind an extensive trail of damage stretching from the western suburbs to northwest Indiana.

Read more »