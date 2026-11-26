The Dallas Cowboys media members are eating well at AT&T Stadium ahead of the team's Thanksgiving showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in turkey helmets before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sportsteam looks to win its fifth consecutive Thanksgiving Day game The Cowboys' Thanksgiving traditions begin with the Red Kettle Kickoff partnership with The Salvation Army, extend to the annual Thanksgiving Day game, and include an epic feast for media members at AT&T Stadium.

We always get a sneak peek at the Thanksgiving spread for media members on social media, and this year, Nick Harris of theLet's hope the Cowboys' offense and defense can eat as well as the media members did before the game, because Dallas needs a big win to keep their postseason dreams within reach. But back to the Cowboys' most important Thanksgiving tradition, the Red Kettle Kickoff partnership with The Salvation Army, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family made a $30 million donation to The Salvation Army of North Texas' One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, which is the largest gift to the campaign to date.

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The Salvation Army Bucket is seen on the field before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined," said Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones in a statement.