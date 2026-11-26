The Dallas Cowboys are signing running back reinforcements to bolster the depth in the running back room.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin runs with the ball during the game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys running back room has been bruised and battered throughout the 2026-27 NFL campaign, with a revolving door behind bell-cow back Javonte Williams.

Every time the Cowboys appear to have an answer and a primary backup behind Williams, injury strikes. We've seen Malik Davis and Tyler Goodson both land on injured reserve due to injury, withturning to practice squad running back Jashaun Corbin Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin runs with the ball during the game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect During the team's Week 11 win over the visiting Titans, Corbin carried the ball five times for 32 yards, and his 6.4 yards per carry were the best among players with more than two carries. He added a catch for five yards, while also showing off his blocking prowess.