Dallas Cowboys Rookie Grades After Nine Games: Caleb Downs Leads Class

Caleb Downs earns a top grade among Dallas Cowboys rookies after nine games, while others like Devin Moore remain on IR. Full grading of the defensive class.

After nine regular-season games, the Dallas Cowboys have established a clear evaluation baseline for their inaugural class of rookies. The organization entered the draft with a specific mandate to fortify its defense, utilizing multiple first-round selections to acquire talent capable of addressing immediate vulnerabilities. This strategic focus resulted in the selection of safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Malachi Lawrence, among others, signaling a deliberate shift toward bolstering the secondary and front seven.

Defensive Standouts Define Rookie Class

Caleb Downs has emerged as the standout performer from this group, delivering high-impact plays that justify his draft investment. His performance against the Indianapolis Colts serves as a primary example of his potential, where he successfully broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Downs and later intercepted a throw aimed at Keenan Allen. These critical moments have helped him establish himself as a key component of the defense, despite some inconsistencies in coverage. Downes has allowed a seventy-five percent completion rate and a one hundred seven point three passer rating when targeted, indicating that while he is effective at generating turnovers, he still has room to improve in preventing successful completions.

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Linebacker Malachi Lawrence has also demonstrated significant promise, transitioning from a slow start to securing a starting role before a setback. A high-ankle sprain has placed him on injured reserve, halting his momentum, but his early contributions suggested he could be a long-term starter for Dallas. Lawrence exhibited the necessary effort and defensive instincts to convince the coaching staff of his value, even if the statistical production did not always match his on-field presence. His recovery will be closely monitored to determine if he can maintain the starting position once he returns to full health.

Mixed Results for Mid-Round Picks

Linebacker Jaishawn Barham initially generated substantial excitement by assuming the green-dot communication role when DeMarvion Overshown was injured. His performance in that expanded role was commendable, showcasing his football IQ and leadership capabilities. However, his snap count has decreased in recent weeks, leading to a more cautious assessment of his overall contribution. Barham, who played edge linebacker at the University of Michigan, is expected to see increased pass-rushing responsibilities against the San Francisco forty-nineers, which could provide opportunities to further validate his draft status and improve his evaluation grade.

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Defensive tackle Lt Overton has been a consistent presence in the defensive line rotation, appearing in twenty-nine percent of defensive snaps. Although he has not started a game, his involvement has been steady and reliable. Overton has recorded eight tackles and one fumble recovery, demonstrating his ability to contribute to run defense and create turnover opportunities. His role as a rotational piece allows the Cowboys to maintain defensive intensity without requiring him to shoulder the burden of a starting position, making his performance a solid, if unspectacular, addition to the class.

Injury List and Practice Squad Updates

Not all rookies have been able to contribute on the field during the first nine games. Fourth-round pick Devin Moore from the University of Florida has yet to make his debut, having spent the first half of the season on injured reserve. The team views him as a critical asset given their current struggles at cornerback, meaning his return to the active roster could be imminent and impactful. Until he is cleared to play, he receives an incomplete grade, with expectations high for his immediate contribution once healthy.

Seventh-round pick Anthony Smith was always projected as a developmental project and has spent the season on the practice squad. He did not make the fifty-three-man roster, resulting in an incomplete grade for his rookie campaign. Meanwhile, wide receiver Camden Brown has faced challenges due to the depth at his position, spending much of the season inactive. He finally saw action in Week nine, contributing seventy-eight yards on three kick returns despite not catching a pass, earning a passing grade for his special teams utility.

Evaluating Offensive Line Depth

On the offensive side, tackle Drew Shelton has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills. Selected as a potential future starter on the right side, he has played in only five games and accumulated just five offensive snaps. His primary contribution has come on special teams, where he has logged twenty-three snaps. Questions remain regarding his readiness to take on a starting role, with more game action needed to evaluate his progression and determine his long-term value to the offensive line.