The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed undrafted free agent Jashaun Corbin to address a lack of depth in the running back room following injuries to Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, and Tyler Goodson ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin on the field against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys will attempt to get back into the win column this weekend when they welcome the struggling Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium in an effort to salvage their season.

While the Cowboys have plenty of hurdles in their way, the NFC East is still wide open, so Dallas' chances of reaching the NFL playoffs are greater than you may think. Of course, it all starts with beating the Titans at home, so the Cowboys had to call on some reinforcements to address a lack of depth in the backfield.

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Ahead of Sunday's game, the Cowboys Throughout the season, the Cowboys have struggled to stay healthy behind starting running back Javonte Williams, with backups Malik Davis and Tyler Goodson both on injured reserve. Goodson suffered ACL and MCL sprains following his breakout gameNew York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Corbin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He has bounced around practice squads and offseason rosters in the league, with brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots. Before signing with the Cowboys in early August, he played for the Orlando Storm of the UFL.

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Corbin signed with the Cowboys at the beginning of August, before being released after the preseason as part of the team's final roster cuts. Now, he is back in Dallas, and we'll have to see if he can find an opportunity to get involved in the offense. Considering the lack off depth on the roster, Corbin could see some carries coming his way.

We will find out in a matter of hours when the Cowboys and Titans kickoff at AT&T Stadium, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.