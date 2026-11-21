Analysis of six Dallas Cowboys performers excelling in the 2026 season who deserve contract extensions, including T.J. Bass, Joey Porter Jr., and Cooper Beebe, despite team struggles.

The Dallas Cowboys have endured a deeply disappointing start to the 2026 season, struggling through their first ten games as a collective unit. Despite this broader team failure, several individual performers have delivered exceptional statistical results that distinguish them from their underperforming teammates. These players have established a strong case for long-term security within the organization through consistent on-field excellence.

Joey Porter Jr. has justified the high expectations placed upon him over five active games this season. An ankle injury has occasionally limited his availability, but when on the field, he has been nearly unbeatable in one-on-one situations. His coverage metrics are elite, with opponents completing only 25 percent of passes targeted at him.

Also read Cowboys Add 2 New Players to Practice Squad Before Week 11 vs Titans

The passer rating allowed when Porter Jr. is in coverage stands at a remarkable 39.6, reflecting his ability to disrupt offensive timing. His overall coverage grade of 74.6 places him 13th among qualified cornerbacks. While a franchise tag is a viable option, the Cowboys should prioritize securing a lucrative long-term contract to lock in this defensive asset for years to come.

Center Cooper Beebe has provided elite protection for the quarterback position throughout the 2026 season. He holds an overall grade of 73.4, with specific marks of 69.3 in run-blocking and 75.6 in pass-blocking. These statistics rank him sixth, 11th, and fourth respectively among all centers in the league.

Advertisement

Beebe has yet to allow a single sack and has surrendered only 12 pressures across 461 pass-blocking snaps. He currently has one additional year remaining on his contract after 2026. However, delaying a new agreement could lead to a significant salary increase, making an early extension a financially prudent move for the franchise.

T.J. Bass has established himself as a critical component of the offensive line during the current campaign. His run-blocking grade currently sits at 73.5, ranking him 18th among all guards in the league. He has maintained a pristine pass protection record, having surrendered zero sacks while allowing only 13 total pressures on the quarterback.

The front office faces a significant challenge in retaining Bass, as they may lack the flexibility to offer him a starting role commensurate with his performance level. Other franchises will likely compete for his services with guaranteed starting positions. Dallas must find a creative financial structure to keep him on the roster to preserve the offensive line integrity.

Defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia has far exceeded expectations after signing a one-year deal in free agency. He is currently recognized as the team's premier nose tackle, contributing significantly to the defensive front. He holds a respectable PFF grade of 63.8 in run defense.

Ogbonnia ranks in the top 10 at his position in both run stops, where he is eighth, and solo tackles, also ranking eighth. His performance has been a tremendous value for the 2.75 million dollars he is currently earning. Retaining him at a similar price point represents a no-brainer investment for the defensive line.

Advertisement

Wide receiver George Pickens is on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the season. Although his individual numbers have decreased compared to his previous season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this decline is largely attributed to CeeDee Lamb returning to full health and playing every game. Pickens has avoided reverting to his past struggles, demonstrating improved reliability.

Despite his strong performance, the Cowboys should likely avoid offering him a massive contract extension. The organization should instead direct its financial resources toward other critical areas, such as the defense, rather than paying two wide receivers top-tier money.

Cornerback Cobie Durant has been a solid presence in the secondary when healthy, missing only four games due to a hamstring injury. In the six games he has participated in, he has limited opponents effectively. He is allowing a completion rate of just 55.6 percent when targeted in coverage.

Furthermore, Durant has restricted the passer rating to 73.4, indicating his ability to neutralize passing attacks. The Cowboys should consider tagging him for 2027 with a post-June 1 release clause. This strategy would allow them to manage the salary cap while re-signing Durant to take over as a starter next season.