Dallas Cowboys' Parris Campbell Retires from NFL

The Dallas Cowboys placed Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list after the former Ohio State wide receiver informed them he was retiring. Campbell, 28, was plagued by injuries throughout his seven-year NFL career, with his most productive season coming in 2022 with the Colts. He played for the Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that they had placed Campbell on the reserve/retired list after the former Ohio State wide receiver informed them that he was retiring from the NFL .

Campbell, who is 28 years old, was plagued by injuries early and often in his NFL career. A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Campbell played in just 15 games in his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him. Campbell had a breakout year in 2022, his final season with the Colts, as he played in all 17 games and caught 63 passes for 623 yards and two touchdowns.

That, however, would prove to be his most productive NFL season. After catching just 20 passes for 104 yards with the New York Giants in 2023, Campbell signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Campbell played primarily on special teams for the Eagles, catching just six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, but became theas the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Campbell spent last season with the Cowboys, but appeared in just one game and did not catch any passes after missing time with a knee injury. Campbell’s seven-year NFL career came after a five-year Ohio State career in which he caught 143 passes for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As a senior in 2018, Campbell caught 90 passes – an Ohio State single-season record until it was broken by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2021 – for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors while serving as a team captain.





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