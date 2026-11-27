Dallas Cowboys make same ill-fated fourth-down decision as Boise State in stunning loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday produced the greatest set of NFL Thanksgiving games in recent memory as the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills all won with late go-a
Thursday produced the greatest set of NFL Thanksgiving games in recent memory as the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills all won with late go-ahead field goals.
The wildest game of the bunch featured the Eagles roaring back from a 31-10 third-quarter deficit with third-string quarterback Joe Milton to stun the Dallas Cowboys, 39-38. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Philadelphia 39 with 55 seconds remaining, the Cowboys dialed up a drop-back pass. Dak Prescott had nowhere to go with the football and was dropped for a nine-yard loss.
Milton and the Eagles drove to the edge of field goal range, and Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yarder with two seconds to play. Much like Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson the prior week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer defended his fourth-down decision after the game.
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