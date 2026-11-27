Thursday produced the greatest set of NFL Thanksgiving games in recent memory as the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills all won with late go-a

Thursday produced the greatest set of NFL Thanksgiving games in recent memory as the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills all won with late go-ahead field goals.

The wildest game of the bunch featured the Eagles roaring back from a 31-10 third-quarter deficit with third-string quarterback Joe Milton to stun the Dallas Cowboys, 39-38. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Philadelphia 39 with 55 seconds remaining, the Cowboys dialed up a drop-back pass. Dak Prescott had nowhere to go with the football and was dropped for a nine-yard loss.

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Milton and the Eagles drove to the edge of field goal range, and Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yarder with two seconds to play. Much like Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson the prior week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer defended his fourth-down decision after the game.