Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith believes the franchise is at a crossroads with its fan base due to the Micah Parsons trade

Emmitt Smith, a Dallas Cowboys legend, believes the franchise is at a crossroads with its fan base because of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. Smith thinks it is crucial for the Cowboys to maximize the return they received in the Parsons deal.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith believes the franchise is at a crossroads with its fan base because of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers .

Smith thinks it is crucial for the Cowboys to maximize the return they received in the Parsons deal, which was two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. If the Cowboys don't capitalize on the Parsons trade, Smith believes the Dallas Cowboys and the family could be losing fans for a lifetime. Smith also mentioned that the impact on sales, tickets, suites, and merchandising could be significant.

The jury is still out on just how good or bad this trade has been for the Cowboys, but the early returns haven't been as bad as expected. Dallas used those picks on edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, cornerback Devin Moore, and defensive lineman LT Overton to aid in the rebuild of their defense.

The second first-round pick the Cowboys received from Green Bay comes in 2027, and having that pick puts the Cowboys in position to feel comfortable about a trade for Williams, who played well last season and should be a massive difference-maker upfront in his second campaign with the team. There are clearly a lot of moving parts when it comes to making a final ruling on the Parsons trade, so we may not know who truly won the deal for a few more years





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Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers Parsons Trade Maximizing Return Impact On Sales Rebuild Of Defense Malachi Lawrence Devin Moore LT Overton Parsons Deal Moving Parts Final Ruling

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